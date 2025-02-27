This Week’s Comings & Goings

HRI Hospitality announced the appointment of Lior Sekler as the company’s first chief commercial officer. Sekler will be responsible for leading the company’s newly formed Commercial Services Organization and driving revenue growth.

Agilysys, Inc. announced the appointment of Dan Bell as vice president, North America sales east—hotels, resorts, and cruises, a newly created leadership role focused on PMS and POS growth.

Reeco announced the appointment of Paul Bennie as vice president of sales and customer experience. Bennie was most recently vice president of strategic accounts at Actabl and has held leadership roles throughout the hospitality industry.

McNeill Hotel Company announced the promotion of Jesse Kremer from regional director of operations to the new position of vice president of hotel operations. Kremer is focusing on leading regional teams and associate satisfaction in this role.

Hampton Inn & Suites Chicago Medical District UIC announced the appointment of Marlena Karwowski as general manager. Karwowski has worked in roles such as general manager, task force manager of sales, and more during her career.

Hotel 1000, LXR Hotels & Resorts appointed Jeffery Modaff as general manager. In his new role, Modaff will oversee daily hotel operations while ensuring positive guest experiences across the property.

Hotel Viata announced the promotion of Vincent Lesage, former corporate food and beverage director, to general manager. Since December 2024, Lesage has supported Hotel Viata’s operations.

Rosewood Le Guanahani St. Barth announced the appointment of Thibaut Asso as resort manager, which is a return to the property. In this role, he will oversee the resort’s daily operations.

The ART Hotel Denver, Curio Collection by Hilton, announced Tharon Weighill as executive chef of FIRE Restaurant & Lounge. Weighill will be responsible for updating the kitchen into a high-energy space.

Hotel del Coronado announced the appointment of Brian Archibald as executive chef. Archibald will oversee culinary operations at the resort and lead the property’s culinary teams across all concepts.

The Horse Shoe Farm announced the appointment of Brett Suess as chef de cuisine of the resort’s signature restaurant, The Silo Cookhouse. Suess previously worked at Asheville, North Carolina, restaurants like Sovereign Remedies and Chattooga Club.

JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa announced the appointment of Eric Duchene as director of food and beverage. Since 2022, he has held the position of executive chef at the property.

Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group announced the promotion of two key team members: Dan Applegate has been promoted to vice president of finance, and Nick Vitolano has been promoted to director of business development.

The U.S. Travel Association announced that William J. Hornbuckle, chief executive officer and president of MGM Resorts International, was selected as national chair of the association’s board of directors.

Casetta announced the appointment of two leaders: Hotel Lucile welcomed Anthony Gutierrez as general manager, and Hotel Willa announced the appointment of Santiago LaRoche as general manager.

Alila Ventana Big Sur announced the appointments of Giuseppe Marchesini as director of food and beverage, leading the resort’s culinary department, and Andrew Lauer as executive chef, managing food and beverage outlets.

The Westin Dallas Stonebriar Golf Resort & Spa and The Sheraton Stonebriar Hotel announced the appointment of Jamel Taggart as area director of food and beverage and Dannie Lirette-Wallas as area director of catering.

Gracious Hospitality Management announced executive appointments including Josh Omin as chief financial officer and Oneca Maffei as vice president of people and culture.

Hotel Brokers International announced Trent Bright, president of Apex Commercial Real Estate Services, joined its team of lodging investment advisors.