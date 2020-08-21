AUSTIN — Advantage Hotels, Inc. (AHI), which formed in June 2019, has spent the past few months revamping its franchise model to address the business needs of owners. To help owners continue to generate revenue and profit in these trying times, AHI has launched Build A Brand, a program that invites owners to create licensing agreements that best meet their business goals.

AHI’s Build A Brand enables owners to craft a plan that addresses the realities of today while positioning a hotel to thrive in a new world, said Patrick Mullinix, a 25-year veteran of hotel franchising who is founder, president, and CEO of Advantage Hotels, Inc.

Build A Brand is not a one-size-fits-all solution, Mullinix said. It offers owners flexibility as they build a franchise agreement that meets their needs in their competitive markets. Recognizing that each property is unique, AHI offers short-term agreements as low as one year or lower monthly costs if exit windows are not needed. The program also allows owners to choose à la carte from AHI’s marketing program.

Advertisement

“We have to get “back to the future’—back to the golden age when franchisees were able to experience true success when partnering with a franchise,” said Mullinix. “Our company is based on trust, communication, and relationships. Those attributes comprise the ethos of our company and make us uniquely different than the rest.”

Subscribe to Lodging Daily News for updates.

SUBSCRIBE