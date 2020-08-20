AHLA Among ‘100 Associations That Will Save the World’

WASHINGTON — The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) was named to a national list of “100 Associations That Will Save the World” in recognition of the association’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The list, compiled by the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE), recognizes AHLA and 18 other associations as leaders in the “Coronavirus Response” category.

“We are honored by ASAE’s recognition of our team as one of the 100 associations that will save the world,” said Chip Rogers, president and CEO of AHLA. “In these unprecedented times, we are working night and day to support our members and help our industry survive this devastating crisis. Hotels and their employees are central to every community we serve. We know our industry is resilient and together we will help get through these challenging times as we work towards a better tomorrow.”

As an example of AHLA’s work, ASAE cites the Hospitality for Hope initiative, which matches first responders and other populations in need of temporary housing with more than 17,000 hotel properties. In addition, AHLA has continued to support its members and communities throughout the COVID-19 crisis by advocating for Congressional relief, sharing personal stories of the impact with the media, commissioning research to quantify the economic and human toll, and providing educational and informational resources.