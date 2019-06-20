AUSTIN—Long-time industry executive Patrick Mullinix today announced the formation of Advantage Hotels, Inc., which has subsequently acquired Advantis Hospitality Alliance’s brands, Vista and Select Inn.

The new company’s approach to franchising places an emphasis on strong franchisor/franchise owner relationships. “Advantage will be more of a franchise family that looks at business a bit differently. We understand individual needs, so our cornerstones will be customizable solutions for every owner and a highly responsive staff,” said Mullinix, president and CEO of Advantage Hotels. “Franchise owners will also enjoy reasonable fees, innovative programs, comprehensive resources, an advanced reservation system that offers uncompromised, discount pricing for the technology, and dedicated marketing and operations support that all contribute to increased profitability.”

Select Inn is an upper economy brand that has locations in Minnesota, North Dakota, Tennessee, and Texas. Vista Inn and Vista Inn & Suites are midscale brands with properties in Florida and Tennessee. A Vista Hotel option is also available.

Advertisement

Mullinix has held executive positions with major hotel companies for 25 years, including serving as group president of Americas Best Value Inn. During his 14 years with the company, he helped Americas Best Value Inn to become the 10th largest hotel brand worldwide with over 1,000 locations throughout North America, and increased its presence in Texas to over 150 properties, making it the fastest-growing hotel chain in that state’s history. Mullinix began his career as a regional franchise development director for Super 8 Motels in 1995.

Comprising Advantage’s advisory board is a trio of former AAHOA Chairs: Ramesh Surati (1999-2000), Dhansukh “Dan” Patel (2001-02), and Mukesh Mowji (2006-07). Steve Belmonte, former president and CEO of Ramada Hotels, is a senior advisor and on the executive board of directors.

“This acquisition is the most exciting move for Vista and Select Inn’s continued progression,” said Surati, a principal of Advantis. “Advantage Hotels’ robust infrastructure, franchise resources, and system enhancements will afford franchise owners an incredible opportunity for increased reservation potential, and Patrick’s proven track record will set an accelerated pace for brand growth of quality hotels nationwide. Advantage’s ideals and commitment to being franchise friendly with customized support are closely in line with how Advantis operated, and our owners are very pleased with this transition.”