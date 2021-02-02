PARIS – Accor recently announced its pipeline of anticipated new hotel openings in North and Central America and around the world. The company’s lifestyle segment, in particular, is poised for growth, with the number of lifestyle hotel openings expected to triple by 2023, growing to account for 25 percent of the company’s development pipeline by value. Accor’s luxury segment is also expanding, with its Fairmont brand planning to add the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles and several properties opening globally.

“For the past five years, Accor has experienced record-breaking growth across North and Central America, favorably positioning the Group as the second-largest operator of luxury hotels and the fastest growing operator of lifestyle hotels in the United States,” said Heather McCrory, CEO, Accor North and Central America. “The pandemic slowed down our industry, there is no doubt, but there are still strategic opportunities for expansion through conversions and new developments, especially for brands that offer a differentiated, meaningful guest experience, backed by a company such as Accor with a strong loyalty program, powerful distribution, and operating and franchising expertise.”

Properties expected to join Accor’s North and Central America portfolio in the coming year include Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, Novotel Mexico City Toreo, SLS Cancun Hotel & Residences, and SLS Harbour Beach Residences in Cancún, Mexico.

Advertisement

The company also expects conversion opportunities to be a growth driver in 2021. Seven brands account for 43 percent of Accor’s opening pipeline over the next five years: The House of Originals (luxury), MGallery (upper premium), Mövenpick (premium), Grand Mercure (premium), Mercure (midscale), ibis Styles (economy), and greet (budget).

Subscribe to receive LODGING’s free daily e-newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE