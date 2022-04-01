Accor Selects D-Edge Hospitality Solutions as CRS Provider

D-EDGE Hospitality Solutions announced that they have been chosen by Accor to be the Central Reservation System (CRS) for their 5,300 hotels worldwide.

With this move, Accor will be providing their hotels with a new platform—the D-EDGE CRS—that can address challenges in hospitality. The D-EDGE CRS enables adoption with learning curves while being open to the entire hotel tech ecosystem—PMS, RMS, distributors, and any future new players—and is cloud-based.

D-EDGE’s open CRS provides connectivity to more than 550 third-party providers and distributors worldwide. D-EDGE will enable Accor to leverage distribution capabilities and to offer its hotels the solutions and distributors suited to the region, brand, or category of service.

D-EDGE will continue to invest in R&D, both on the platform technology and to scale up its developer and usability teams to produce a UX-focused platform. These developments serve the purpose of letting hotel teams offer an experience to their guests.

Floor Bleeker, group chief technology officer, Accor, commented, “Accor is one of the most disruptive large hotel chains and the first to have decided to adopt a multi-PMS strategy. As the ecosystem and distribution channels evolve, we want to provide our hotels with a future-proof, agile, and user-friendly platform. We trust that the D-EDGE CRS, into which Accor is investing significantly, is the best choice to support their growth and provide them with the necessary agility required to adapt to fast-changing environments.”

“The objective is that, in the near future, Accor hotels will progressively and seamlessly switch from the TARS to the D-EDGE CRS. The unique connectivity provided by D-EDGE compared to any other system will power all Accor hotels to maximize their distribution. Another key benefit is the ease of use of the platform and the fact that it is user-centric. This is especially important as our industry is currently facing a significant staffing shortage making easy and quick product adoption critical to business efficiency” added Patrick Mendes, group chief commercial officer, Accor.

D-EDGE, a 100 percent subsidiary of Accor, is now operating the TARS platform, and will progressively deploy its new generation CRS to all Accor hotels worldwide. This agreement, which extends D-EDGE’s client base, strengthens D-EDGE’s growth within the global hospitality industry and its capacity to serve bigger chains.

Pierre-Charles Grob, CEO of D-EDGE, concluded, “We are thrilled to be collaborating with Accor to shape the Hospitality Tech landscape. Since the transfer of the TARS platform by D-EDGE, our teams have worked on the functional upgrading of our platform in order to quickly deliver our next-gen CRS. This is also good news for all our existing customer base as, to serve Accor, we are enriching our platform with many features that will serve all our customers. It will give a speed boost to our Roadmap for the benefit of the whole hospitality community.”