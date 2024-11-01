Sonesta Executed 30 Franchise Agreements in Q3 2024

NEWTON, Massachusetts—Sonesta International Hotels Corporation announced the execution of 30 new franchise agreements during the third quarter of 2024, representing growth at seven of the company’s 13 brands.

“With 30 franchise agreements executed in Q3, Sonesta continues to expand across key markets and strengthen relationships with both existing and new ownership groups,” said Keith Pierce, executive vice president and resident of franchise & development. “The versatility of Sonesta’s brand offerings and our franchise-friendly approach create new opportunities across several market segments.”

Sonesta’s continued franchise growth underscores its goal of expanding its footprint across the United States, which is supported by its responsive model that appeals to hotel owners seeking to enhance the performance of and guest experience at their properties.

The 30 new franchised hotels are distributed across seven of Sonesta’s brands, including:

Sonesta ES Suites, 11 hotels

Sonesta Essential Hotels, 7 hotels

Americas Best Value Inn by Sonesta, 6 hotels

Sonesta Hotels, Resorts & Cruises, 2 hotels

Sonesta Select Hotels, 2 hotels

Red Lion Hotel, Inn & Suites, 1 hotel

Sonesta Simply Suites, 1 hotel

“Sonesta’s strategic focus on market segmentation and brand differentiation positions our franchisees for success,” said Brian Quinn, chief development officer, Sonesta. “With diverse offerings spanning multiple industry segments, our tailored approach enables owners to effectively meet the needs of their market, while benefiting from flexible brand standards that are designed to facilitate smooth conversions.”

Sonesta provides owners with options across the upper upscale, lifestyle, upscale, midscale, extended-stay, and premium economy segments.