PARSIPPANY, NJ–Guests seeking contemporary, upscale residence-style accommodations in urban destinations now have new offerings to consider in key cities like Houston, Washington, D.C., and more as a result of a 10-year development relationship between Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest hotel franchisor, and Reside, a leading residential hospitality management company.

The franchise agreements bring five residence-style hotels that are open or under development to the Wyndham brand—marking the debut of its Wyndham Residence tier in the U.S.—with a focus on expanding its offerings across top 50 markets in the U.S. For more than three decades, Reside has successfully managed and operated alternative accommodations and multi-family units with a key focus on furnished corporate housing. Today, through its partnerships, the company boasts a presence in 60 countries around the world.

What’s more, this partnership builds on Wyndham’s foothold in the extended-stay segment, complementing its existing offerings across segments with ECHO Suites Extended Stay by Wyndham, Hawthorn Extended Stay by Wyndham and WaterWalk Extended Stay by Wyndham. With the addition of Wyndham Residence properties in the U.S., the Company reinforces its commitment to providing hotel opportunities for every owner and guest across segments.

“Reside has a proven track record as one of the most successful names in corporate housing. Whether you need a comfortable place to live for a prolonged time, or you simply need more space while traveling with a larger group, Reside’s model expands our extended-stay offerings, delivering premium, professionally managed accommodations in locations we know guests want to visit. By tapping into Wyndham’s distribution network, we help unlock new demand generators that can help scale their business to the next level,” said Amit Sripathi, chief development officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

Convenient Comfort in Urban Destinations

Several Wyndham Residences are already established in other parts of the world, including the United Arab Emirates, Greece and more, offering the comfort and convenience of home for business travelers and tourists alike. Through Reside, Wyndham Residences will bring guests to some of the country’s most iconic urban destinations, such as Seattle’s waterfront neighborhoods, the arts district of downtown Houston and the country’s historic capitol, Washington, D.C.

Open locations include:

Reside Seattle Downtown, a Wyndham Residence: Settle into Seattle in the heart of one of the city’s most iconic waterfront neighborhoods with easy access to Pike Place Market, T-Mobile Park, Lumen Field and the Space Needle. The contemporary 55-room residence-style hotel is perfect for extended-stays and weekend getaways alike, offering a gym, free WiFi, onsite laundry, and housekeeping for stays over five nights.

Reside Houston Downtown, a Wyndham Residence: Set in the center of downtown Houston near the Theater District, Houston Symphony Orchestra and Jones Hall, the 79-room residence-style hotel unlocks endless adventures in H-town. The former auto showroom creatively adapts the space into a modern sanctuary with nods to its industrial past with original hardwood and factory windows. Guests can enjoy a 24-hour gym, fully equipped kitchens and in unit laundry.

Future locations include:

New Orleans: The 22-room residence-style hotel is located in the historic Bywater neighborhood known for its majestic magnolia trees and vibrant music scene, just about a mile away from the French Quarter. In addition to offering guests full kitchens and washers and dryers in unit, the hotel will have a restaurant showcasing the beloved flavors of New Orleans, an art gallery and coffee and wine bars for guests to enjoy.

Washington, D.C.: Located steps from Barracks Row in DC’s Navy Yard, the 81-room residence-style hotel connects two buildings into one memorable stay. Guests will enjoy modern amenities like in-room chef-ready kitchens with stainless steel appliances, reliable Wi-Fi and in-unit laundry. For those looking to explore, guests will also be able to take in the historic charm and dynamic food scene in the surrounding area.