The new Hotel Polaris at the U.S. Air Force Academy, managed by CoralTree Hospitality, is preparing for takeoff on Nov. 14. In the spirit of its landmark location, the 375-room resort-style hotel promises to be an ever-modern experience where the grandeur and magnitude of the Academy and Rocky Mountains are accessible to all visitors. Guests can pilot their own unique experiences as the hotel will feature the only immersive flight simulators at a hotel in the United States, a K9 Cadets dog-friendly program, Junior Cadets kids’ activities and so much more. Special opening offers make it easy to be among the first to be a part of the hotel’s launch.

“Our location, adjacent to both the Academy and the Santa Fe Trail, provides amazing access to all the Colorado Springs area has to offer,” said Curtis Bova, general manager of Hotel Polaris. “We look forward to setting a new standard of hospitality in the Pikes Peak region with an amazing hotel from the comfort and design of our rooms to the creative cuisine at our restaurants and the signature services our guests will enjoy while staying at Hotel Polaris.”

Located at the North Entrance of the U.S. Air Force Academy, the rich heritage of the area is enlivened throughout the hotel. Hotel Polaris will offer six food and beverage experiences highlighted by Pamela’s celebrating American regional cuisines, The Aviator Bar with stunning rooftop views and a refined cocktail experience, and Doolies 50s-style soda shop with a fun, casual family-friendly vibe and a menu featuring vintage diner classics. In addition, the Ascend Spa & Wellness will offer a full service, six-room spa and wellness center. A full array of wellness programs will be available at the spa from active classes to outdoor adventure and special events that connect guests to the Academy and mountains.

Inspired Signature Experiences

Hotel Polaris is celebrating its unique location by launching several signature services that capture the spirit of the area.

Only Flight Simulators at Hotel in U.S. – Guests can buckle up and take flight in one of three flight simulators that provide guests with a high quality, immersive, fully tactile, real-life pilot experience. The simulators will reproduce the flight deck experience of two F16s and one 737 Max with seats, throttles, switches, pedals and yoke from original parts of real aircrafts (other parts of the flight deck are scale reproductions). The experience will include a 220-degree wraparound screen with HD imagery to make the experience as life-like as possible. Guests can select the type of experience they want from an F16 dogfight to taking off from Denver International Airport and landing in London.

Glider & Paper Airplane Program – Young visitors will receive a glider kit that they can put together during their visit and guests will receive a welcome letter on a sheet of paper with instructions for building their own paper airplane. At scheduled times, weather permitting, guests will be invited to a launch pad outside to let their gliders and paper airplanes take flight.

Junior Cadet Program – With this family-friendly program, kids can opt to wear flight suit pajamas designed to mimic the uniforms of Academy Cadets. Teddy bears in flight suits will welcome families in each room and a list of Junior Cadet programs will be available upon check in. Activities range from the daily glider launch to story time around the outdoor firepits and visitors 8 years old and older can test their skills on one of the hotel's flight simulators.

K-9 Cadet Program – Hotel Polaris' pet-friendly program featuring custom bowls, dog treats, a list of pet-friendly things to do in the area as well as recommended walks including the nearby Santa Fe Trail. The cornerstone of the K-9 Cadet program will be supporting the annual K-9 Veterans Day on March 13. A portion of the hotel's pet fee will go to a non-profit that provides support to retired military and law enforcement K-9s throughout the country.

Introductory Lodging Packages

Hotel Polaris is making it easy for guests to be among the first to experience the new hotel with a variety of introductory offers. Hotel Polaris’ “Countdown to Takeoff” includes a $100 hotel credit and welcome amenity with rates starting at $235 per night with a minimum two-night stay. This rate must be booked by Oct. 31, 2024 for stays through March 2025.

The hotel is opening just days before Thanksgiving so it’s launching a “Holidays for Heroes” special offer to recognize first responders, the military, school teachers and those trained to navigate high-stress environments while making quick decisions to save lives and protect the community. These heroes receive the third night free and a round of cocktails for two in the Aviator Rooftop Bar, the Thunderbird Lobby Lounge and Doolies. This special offer is available for stays through Jan. 4, 2025 and rates start at $153 per night. Appropriate identification required to receive this special rate. Blackout dates and restrictions apply for all special offers.

Hotel Polaris is conveniently located 30 minutes from the Colorado Springs Airport and an hour from the Denver-metropolitan area.