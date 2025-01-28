ATLANTA, Georgia—The Asian American Hotel Owners Association (AAHOA) and the Energy & Environment Alliance (EEA) announced a partnership to help establish unified sustainability standards, benchmarks, and performance metrics tailored to the hotels and lodging sector. AAHOA’s 20,000 members own 60 percent of the hotels in the United States; the EEA’s membership represents around 45,000 hospitality assets globally.

As investor demand grows for transparent, reliable, and comparable sustainability disclosures, the partners will contribute to the work of the Special Taskforce on Sustainability Standards for the Hotels and Lodging Sector. The task force aims to align the hospitality industry with globally recognized standards, including those set by the International Accounting Standards Board, International Financial Reporting Standards, and the International Sustainability Standards Board. These frameworks, already adopted by more than 30 countries, provide a common language for investment-grade sustainability information, enabling interoperability with regulations like the European Union’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive.

The partnership’s mission is to ensure hoteliers worldwide have a voice in the creation of sustainability standards that are both rigorous and practical.

A Three-Phase Consultation Process

The consultation process to develop these standards will occur in three structured phases:

Pre-Consultation (January 2025-June 2025): Global outreach to raise awareness and gather preliminary feedback through meetings, roundtables, and targeted discussions. This phase will identify issues and shape the consultation’s scope.

Consultation (June 2025-September 2025): A 90-day consultation where stakeholders can provide feedback via an online platform. The process will be supported by promotion through trade media, social channels, and global conferences.

Post-Consultation (December 2025): Analysis of submissions, development of conclusions, and presentation of outcomes to industry leaders and regulators.

Ufi Ibrahim, CEO of the EEA, said, “The world has changed. Sustainability risks and opportunities now directly impact liquidity, asset values, the cost of capital, and investment decisions. In many jurisdictions, sustainable practices are becoming legal mandates. Yet, the lack of harmonized standards and reliable benchmarks is problematic. By leading the development of robust and widely supported standards, the hospitality industry can avoid potentially counterproductive regulatory impositions. It is encouraging to see alignment between regulators and industry leaders on this proactive approach.”

AAHOA President and CEO Laura Lee Blake said, “This partnership between AAHOA and EEA marks a transformative step for the hospitality industry. By championing the creation of transparent and actionable sustainability standards, we are equipping hotel owners to meet evolving global demands while strengthening their competitive edge. This initiative is not only a pledge to environmental responsibility but also a strategic effort to enhance asset value and build investor trust in our industry’s future.”

AAHOA Chairman Miraj S. Patel said, “AAHOA Members have always been leaders in shaping the future of the hospitality industry, and this partnership with the Energy & Environment Alliance highlights our dedication to advancing sustainable practices. By ensuring hotel owners have a voice in establishing practical and globally recognized sustainability standards, we are positioning our industry to thrive while meeting the challenges of a rapidly changing world. This is a crucial step toward a more resilient and environmentally responsible hospitality sector.”