Hyatt Enters Agreement to Acquire Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.

CHICAGO, Illinois—Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire all outstanding shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. for $13.50 per share, or approximately $2.6 billion, including approximately $900 million of debt, net of cash. Playa is an owner and operator of all-inclusive resorts in Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and Jamaica, and Hyatt is currently the beneficial owner of 9.4 percent of Playa’s outstanding shares.

“Hyatt has firmly established itself as a leader in the all-inclusive space, a journey that began in 2013 through an investment in Playa Hotels & Resorts that launched the Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara brands,” said Mark Hoplamazian, president and CEO, Hyatt. “We have respected and benefitted from Playa’s operating expertise and outstanding guest experience delivery for years through their ownership and management of eight of our Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara hotels. This pending transaction allows us to broaden our portfolio while providing more value to all of our stakeholders through an expanded management platform for all-inclusive resorts.”

Playa’s portfolio includes resorts in locations and strategic markets. The pending acquisition provides an opportunity to secure long-term management agreements for Hyatt’s luxury all-inclusive Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara branded properties. It also will expand Hyatt’s distribution channels, including ALG Vacations and Unlimited Vacation Club, to Playa’s portfolio, offering additional benefits to guests of Playa hotels.

This pending acquisition marks the next step on a growth journey for Hyatt’s all-inclusive portfolio, including the acquisition of Apple Leisure Group in 2021, and the 2024 completion of a 50/50 strategic joint venture with Grupo Piñero, which added the Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts portfolio to Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection, which currently spans approximately 55,000 rooms across Latin America, the Caribbean, and Europe.

Hyatt remains committed to its business model and intends to identify third-party buyers for Playa’s owned properties. Following the close of the transaction, Hyatt anticipates realizing at least $2.0 billion of proceeds from asset sales by the end of 2027 and expects asset-light earnings to exceed 90 percent on a pro forma basis in 2027.

At closing, Hyatt expects to fund 100 percent of the acquisition with new debt financing and, consistent with maintaining its investment grade profile, expects to pay down over 80 percent of the new debt financing with proceeds from asset sales.

The acquisition is anticipated to close later this year, subject to Playa shareholder and regulatory approval as well as other customary closing conditions.

In connection with the transaction, BDT & MSD Partners is acting as financial advisor to Hyatt with Berkadia serving as Hyatt’s real estate advisor. BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan, and Wells Fargo are also acting as financial advisors to Hyatt and have also provided bridge financing in relation to the transaction. Latham & Watkins LLP is Hyatt’s legal advisor.