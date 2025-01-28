CHICAGO, Illinois—Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced a record pipeline of approximately 138,000 rooms as of year-end 2024, alongside a brand realignment designed to increase owner returns and growth. By evolving its brand architecture into five distinct portfolios—Luxury, Lifestyle, Inclusive, Classics, and Essentials—Hyatt is positioned to serve the needs of its guests, customers, and owners.

“Hyatt’s growth and strategic brand evolution reflect our commitment to creating long-term value for owners and driving the performance of our hotels by delivering distinctive experiences for travelers,” said Mark Hoplamazian, president and CEO, Hyatt. “By focusing on this evolution, we are not only enhancing guest satisfaction but also strengthening our hotels’ success and competitive advantage, driving preference among owners, guests, customers, and World of Hyatt members.”

Lifestyle Pipeline Grown Through Acquisition of Standard International

Amar Lalvani, former executive chairman of Standard International, now leads Hyatt’s new Lifestyle Group as its president and creative director, bringing focus to brand identities and performance across each lifestyle brand. The recent acquisition of Standard International’s The Standard and Bunkhouse Hotels brands as well as the recently launched The StandardX brand included 22 open hotels and more than 30 future projects with a signed agreement or letter of intent for the Lifestyle Portfolio. Hyatt has grown the portfolio’s total pipeline properties by nearly 50 percent year-over-year and the number of open hotels by over 20 percent year-over-year. Recent lifestyle openings include The StandardX, Melbourne; The Standard, Singapore; Hotel Saint Augustine, which is in Houston and part of the Bunkhouse Hotels brand; The StandardX, Bangkok Phra Arthit; and Thompson Palm Springs.

“I’m excited to lead the newly formed Lifestyle Group during this pivotal time of growth and value-focused evolution,” said Lalvani. “Hyatt’s acquisition of the Standard International brands added a portfolio of highly differentiated brands made up of beloved, award-winning hotels across the globe as well as a wealth of creative talent. When combined with Hyatt’s existing portfolio of design-driven, culturally relevant lifestyle brands and global infrastructure, I could not be more optimistic about our ability to grow these brands in new markets, delivering unforgettable experiences for our guests and returns for our owners.”

Newly executed deals and upcoming openings in the Lifestyle Portfolio include:

TOOR Hotel, which will be part of the JdV by Hyatt brand (expected to open Q1 2025)

Andaz Miami Beach transformed from The Confidante Miami Beach to Florida’s first Andaz branded resort (expected to open Q1 2025)

The Standard, Brussels (expected to open Q2 2025)

Wildbirch Hotel, which will be the first JdV by Hyatt hotel in Anchorage, Alaska (expected to open Q3 2025)

Dream Valle de Guadalupe is set to be the first Dream Hotels branded property in Latin America (expected to open Q4 2025)

Andaz Hong Kong Central (expected to open mid-2027)

Hyatt will also welcome two leaders who will play roles in developing the Lifestyle and Luxury Portfolios. With expertise in their respective fields, Catie Cramer has been named head of lifestyle development – United States, and will lead efforts to expand Hyatt’s Lifestyle Portfolio across the country. Separately, Tina Necrason has been named global head of branded residential to lead the development and implementation of Hyatt’s branded residential strategy for all brands. Tina joined Hyatt from Montage International where she was responsible for all residential activities.

Essentials Pipeline Grown Through Upper-Midscale Entry With Hyatt Studios

Within the Essentials Portfolio are Hyatt’s select-service brands. Building on the developer-driven approach that guided the creation of the Hyatt Studios brand and the relaunch of the Caption by Hyatt brand, the company aims to make these brands valuable for owners and travelers.

Hyatt Studios, the portfolio’s new upper-midscale extended-stay brand, has sustained growth with more than 50 executed deals representing entry into 22 new markets and with 27 new owners for Hyatt. The brand’s first location, Hyatt Studios Mobile / Tillman’s Corner, is expected to open in Q1 2025, and newly executed deals include:

Fayetteville, Arkansas

Beaufort/Parris Island, South Carolina

Riverside, California

Sumter, South Carolina

Pensacola, Florida

Clarksville, Tennessee

Port Charlotte, Florida

Boca Chica, Texas

Chicago Washington Park, Illinois

Belleville, Ontario

Columbus OSU, Ohio

St. Thomas, Ontario

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Cornwall, Ontario

Bensalem, Pennsylvania

Spokane, Washington

In addition to the Hyatt Studios brand, the Essentials Portfolio has newly executed deals and upcoming openings across all brands including:

UrCove Shanghai Xuhui West Riverside (expected to open Q1 2025)

Hyatt Place Bhopal Rani Kamalapati Station (expected to open Q2 2025)

Caption by Hyatt Central Sydney (expected to open Q3 2025)

Hyatt Place JFK Airport (expected to open in 2026)

Hyatt Place Bryce Canyon (expected to open in 2027)

Growth Across All Brand Portfolios

In addition to the growth within the Lifestyle and Essentials Portfolios, Hyatt’s expanded pipeline of new hotel properties is driving growth across each of its portfolios, including Luxury, Inclusive, and Classics.

Newly executed deals, recent and upcoming openings in the Luxury Portfolio include:

Fairmount Hotel, part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt (opened January 16, 2025)

Alila Dong’ao Island Zhuhai (expected to open Q2 2025).

Park Hyatt Johannesburg (expected to open Q2 2025)

Park Hyatt Los Cabos at Cabo del Sol (expected to open Q2 2025)

The Seville Nomad (expected to open Q2 2025)

Park Hyatt Tokyo (reopening Q3 2025)

Newly executed deals in the Inclusive Collection include:

Hyatt Vivid Punta Cana (expected to open Q3 2025)

Hyatt Vivid Akumal Resort & Spa (expected to open Q4 2025)

Hyatt Zilara Punta Bergantin (expected to open in 2026)

Newly executed deals and upcoming openings in the Classics Portfolio include: