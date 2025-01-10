ATLANTA, Georgia—AAHOA (Asian American Hotel Owners Association), the nation’s largest hotel owners association, has announced the launch of the Hope & Haven: California Wildfire Recovery Initiaitve, powered by the AAHOA Charitable Foundation (ACF), to support communities devastated by the ongoing wildfires in California.

As the wildfires continue to displace families and impact lives across the state, AAHOA Members and the broader hospitality industry are stepping up to provide critical aid. Recognizing the hospitality industry’s profound role during such a crisis, this campaign aims to rally resources for relief and recovery efforts, including room-night donations, fundraising, and community engagement.

“AAHOA Members and the hospitality industry as a whole have always stepped up in times of crisis, and the California wildfires are no exception,” said AAHOA Chairman Miraj S. Patel. “Hoteliers across the state are opening their doors to provide shelter and refuge for families displaced by these devastating fires. True hospitality plays a profound role in offering safety, care, and hope during challenging times, and this initiative is a testament to the compassion and leadership of AAHOA Members and hotel owners who continue to be a lifeline for their communities.”

“The hospitality industry has long been a source of stability and hope in times of crisis,” said AAHOA President & CEO Laura Lee Blake. “The AAHOA community extends its deepest gratitude to the brave firefighters, first responders, and countless others who are working tirelessly to protect lives and property. We are also praying for those who have lost their homes, loved ones, and livelihoods. Our members’ generosity in providing shelter, donations, and community support underscores their unwavering commitment to serving those in need. Through this initiative, we are proud to give hoteliers the opportunity to make a meaningful difference and help families rebuild their lives during this challenging time.”

The wildfires have displaced countless families, highlighting the urgent need for shelter, resources, and relief. AAHOA and ACF are taking a leading role in coordinating efforts with state and local government agencies to ensure resources are mobilized effectively.

“The AAHOA Charitable Foundation is rooted in the mission of making a meaningful difference, and this initiative exemplifies the core of who we are,” said AAHOA Charitable Foundation Chairman Nishant (Neal) Patel. “In the face of the devastating California wildfires, our foundation is proud to support efforts that bring relief and hope to those affected. From providing room nights to raising critical funds, this campaign demonstrates the collective strength and compassion of AAHOA Members and the hospitality industry at large. Together, we are not only offering immediate shelter but also helping to lay the foundation for recovery and the resilience of the communities we serve.”