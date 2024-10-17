A ‘Modern West’ Oasis in the Sonoran Desert

Catering to both short-term and extended-stay travelers, the dual-branded, 148-key Fairfield Inn & Suites and TownePlace Suites Hotels in Tempe, Arizona, debuted in March. Managed by Aqua-Aston Hospitality, the properties feature the Old West-themed Way Station restaurant and bar, offering signature dishes including the Cowboy Burger and Way Station Nachos. Also supporting the Old West theme is the design of the outdoor pool area, which includes a hot tub and a covered pool deck with a firepit where guests can lounge under the desert sky and enjoy weekly live music. “We wanted the pool area to deliver a resort experience to our guests,” said Ebbie Nakhjavani, president and CEO, EKN Development. “The meticulously designed concentration of energy created by the event space, indoor/outdoor bar, and resort-style pool lends itself to delivering on a kaleidoscope of experiences.” The custom-designed pool area integrates a 30-meter saltwater pool and “peninsula” living room with seating around firepits. The raised spa deck with a sheer-descent water feature ties into desert landscaping and shaded poolside lounge areas. Reflecting both the native environment and culture was a guiding principle for the pool area design, Nakhjavani explained. “Our design team chose luxe fabrics in rich colors that reflect and refine the surrounding desert. They conceived a narrative based on modern western cultural inspiration.”

1 Poolside Mural Artist Randi Egley crafted the poolside mural, Vistas and Valleys, after “exploring the undeveloped areas near the hotel and gleaning visual inspiration from the native desert,” said Nakhjavani. “She was then able to create this fictional desertscape from the point of view of someone stepping outside of the urban environment to enjoy the surrounding beauty of the desert and mountains.” 2 Peninsula Living Room “Our team designed the ‘living room’ to be a comfortable respite surrounded by water, able to accommodate small groups to gather and enjoy intimate moments in a resort setting,” he noted. 3 Sail-Like Canopies “By studying structures employed in other desert climates, the intention behind our sail structures is to create a light, airy feeling and to capture the breeze on our patio and pool area,” said Nakhjavani. 4 Native Flora EKN Development’s internal landscaping design team utilizes indigenous flora to “embrace environmental consciousness and celebrate the native beauty,” according to Nakhjavani. “In Tempe, our inspiration was the Sonoran Desert, and we sourced our plants at a variety of local nurseries.”