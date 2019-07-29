A Journey of Exceptional Customer Care: Best Western Premier

Best Western® Hotels & Resorts (BWHR), a trusted and respected leader in hospitality for over 73 years, has undergone a significant transformation in recent years—investing $2 billion into its hotels, expanding from one brand to 16, and unveiling a fresh new identity to appeal to today’s travelers. As a result, BWHR has emerged as a modern and innovative global hospitality powerhouse.

Throughout this evolution, the guest experience has always been at the heart of BWHR, and this year marks a critical milestone in its goal to lead the industry in superior customer care: Best Western Premier® ranked No. 1 in the upscale segment in the J.D. Power 2019 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Study.

Best Western Premier is one of BWHR’s most exclusive offerings, which brings a notably refined and elegant travel experience to today’s discerning travelers. The upscale brand has had an incredible journey in its own right, launching first in Europe in 2005 to an overwhelming response from travelers in the international market. Best Western Premier hotels truly set a higher standard among travelers with stylish designs, attention to detail, and personalized service. On the heels of the brand’s success in Europe and Asia, Best Western Premier was introduced in North America in 2011.

“We are proud to have cultivated a portfolio of stunning, bespoke properties with the Best Western Premier brand,” said Amy Hulbert, vice president of boutique and upscale brands for BWHR. “We’re constantly collaborating with our hotel owners, who are some of the most passionate in the industry, to celebrate their unique properties while delivering consistent and memorable guest experiences. While no two properties are alike, travelers can rest easy knowing they’ll enjoy the trusted service and amenities of the Best Western Premier brand.”

Best Western Premier is an example of BWHR’s commitment to listening to guest feedback and using it to steer and implement change. By consistently tapping into hotelier insights, guest feedback, and brand performance across the competitive landscape, Best Western Premier is constantly evolving to lead the industry in the upscale segment.

“Best Western Premier truly exemplifies what today’s Best Western has to offer travelers and developers,” said Ron Pohl, senior vice president and chief operations officer for BWHR. “Receiving a top ranking by J.D. Power is a coveted industry recognition, as it truly represents the voice of the customer. This has been a longstanding goal for the brand and we’re proud to see the dedication of our Best Western Premier owners being recognized. The exceptional, unique offerings of the brand combined with its remarkable growth have earned Best Western Premier a prominent spot within our portfolio of brands.”

The brand has experienced impressive growth boasting 126 active properties globally and an additional 53 in the global pipeline. The North American footprint continues to grow significantly with 41 active and 34 pipeline hotels in the region. Located in highly desirable travel destinations, Best Western Premier hotels can be found in cities such as New York, N.Y.; Paris, France; Miami, Fla.; Barcelona, Spain; Calgary, Alberta; Rio De Janeiro, Brazil; and Bangkok, Thailand. With the number of hotels set to double in the next few years, the brand shows no signs of slowing down and continues to deliver exceptional guest service.

“We’re seeing tremendous opportunity for the Best Western Premier brand in the near future,” commented Brad LeBlanc, senior vice president and chief development officer for BWHR. “The brand presents a unique opportunity for developers to enter the dense suburban and urban corridors where higher RevPARs can be found, while being supported by the trusted strength of BWHR’s powerhouse hospitality network. Now that we have a spotlight on Best Western Premier’s exceptional customer care, the future of the brand looks brighter than ever.”

Best Western Premier is a shining example of BWHR’s commitment to exceptional customer care. BWHR continues to celebrate the valued guests who have been with the brand throughout its evolution, and will continue solidifying its position as a go-to travel solution for guests across all segments.

Best Western Premier received the highest score among upscale hotels in the J.D. Power 2019 North American Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study of customers’ satisfaction with their hotel stay. Visit jdpower.com/awards