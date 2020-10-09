With widespread furloughs, downsizing, and consolidation across the hotel industry, everyone is multitasking these days, and revenue management is no exception. At some hotel companies, regional and property-level positions have merged. Others are consolidating revenue-generating functions—sales, marketing, and revenue—under one role such as commercial director or chief revenue officer.

For general managers, sales and marketing staff, and others now tasked with taking a more active role in revenue management, it can be a daunting proposition. But revenue management doesn’t have to be mysterious or intimidating. If you’ve unexpectedly found yourself in the realm of revenue, or if you’re just exploring it, here are six ways non-revenue managers can master the basics of the discipline and join the club.