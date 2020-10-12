Park City, Utah — Replay Destinations, YOTEL, and Benchmark recently announced the expected opening date for YOTELPAD Park City—the first YOTELPAD concept to open globally. Developed by Replay Destinations in Canyons Village at the base of Park City Mountain Resort, YOTELPAD Park City is slated to open this November in time for the 2020/21 ski season.

YOTELPAD Park City began construction in spring 2019 and is scheduled for completion in November 2020. The condominium residences include technology and design innovations that create affordable, livable residences at one of North America’s most sought-after mountain resort destinations. As part of the YOTELPAD experience, condominium owners who desire to include their residences in the rental program when they are not in Park City will be part of a global network marketing to guests. Following the recent opening of YOTEL London along with the next YOTEL in Washington, D.C., YOTEL has 15 hotels in operation and another 13 hotels under development plus an additional three YOTELPADs under construction in Miami, Geneva, and Dubai.

To provide local and mountain resort expertise, YOTEL has partnered with Benchmark to lead the day-to-day operations of YOTELPAD Park City. Since acquiring Gemstone Hotels & Resorts four years ago, Benchmark has had a strong local presence in Park City. In addition to managing ski properties in Park City, Lake Tahoe, Jackson Hole, and Vail, Benchmark has a combined portfolio of more than 70 projects across three continents.

“The construction of YOTELPAD Park City is on track for completion and opening for business November 2020, in time for the 2020/2021 ski season,” said Paul Jorgensen, CEO of Replay Destinations. “Condominium sales have steadily increased since July, demonstrating strong market demand for the YOTELPAD concept and excitement for the upcoming ski season. We could not be more pleased that YOTEL and Benchmark are collaborating on the management and operations of YOTELPAD Park City, and between the two organizations our owners and guests will have access to a set of unique services and experiences without comparison at any other property in Park City.”

“We could not be more excited to open YOTELPAD Park City in time for the upcoming ski season,” said YOTEL CEO Hubert Viriot. “The opening of YOTELPAD Park City follows our most recent hotel openings in London and soon in Washington, D.C., and will be the first YOTELPAD in our global portfolio. This new concept has captured the attention of investors and buyers across the globe and we are delighted to be opening this experience to our first guests as we are working to complete similar projects in Miami, Dubai, and Geneva. We are excited to be partnering with Benchmark Global Hospitality to bring the innovative design and YOTEL experience to life in Park City.”

“Partnering with YOTEL to bring this property to market in Park City is extremely exciting and is an important addition to our portfolio,” said Alex Cabañas, CEO of Benchmark. “We are currently managing hotel properties at some of the most recognized ski destinations in the USA and adding a new and cutting-edge hotel concept at the base of the United State’s largest ski area is very compelling. We look forward to working with the owners of the residences and welcoming the world to Park City and the innovative design, services, and experiences of YOTEL.”





