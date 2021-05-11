3 Ways to Prepare for Hospitality Volume Hiring as Occupancy Increases

1 Work on employer brand

Hospitality leaders are currently faced with unprecedented challenges when it comes to the safety of guests and employees alike, especially with expectations of COVID-19 safety measures being top-of-mind for travelers. Talent acquisition leaders and recruiting professionals need to find new ways to attract hotel professionals, and one way to do so is to focus on developing and promoting a strong employer brand.

A strong employer brand is essential to attracting and finding hourly talent who will succeed in meeting guests’ expectations while driving business results. There are several ways to achieve this including making an employer brand front-and-center on a career site, engaging employees to tell a story, and establishing a strong presence on talent networks.

Another method is social media. Hospitality recruiters are no stranger to getting social, which is now indispensable for candidate sourcing. But social media is also an essential tool for candidate attraction, with many potential hires – especially young people – finding jobs via social media channels. Talent teams should frequently review social channels and make sure they are generating content that showcases what it’s like to work for a brand. This can open doors for discussion and engagement with potential employees.