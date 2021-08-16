BLOOMINGTON, Minnesota—Rhode Island-based StepStone Hospitality, a hotel management company, announced that it is the manager of The Embassy Suites by Hilton Bloomington/Minneapolis.

The 232-room all-suite property features a modern atrium and meeting spaces as well as recently refreshed guest suites. The two-room suites offer separate bedroom and living spaces, and Hilton CleanStay cleaning protocols are implemented throughout the property.

“The Embassy Suites by Hilton Bloomington/Minneapolis is a great addition to our portfolio,” said Tom Russo, executive chairman of StepStone Hospitality. “The property is ideally located to capture leisure, corporate, group, and social demand as business levels return in the market.”

“Our team is focused on maximizing asset value through our revenue generation, guest satisfaction, and expense control procedures,” said Blair Wills, president and CEO of StepStone Hospitality. “We appreciate the opportunity and look forward to building a strong future for the Embassy Suites by Hilton Bloomington/Minneapolis.”

The hotel is 10 minutes from the Mall of America and 20 minutes from Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport and downtown Minneapolis. It is accessible within the Twin Cities, and is one mile from I-35 and I-494. Each of the hotel’s two-room suites offers a sofa bed, wet bar with refrigerator, microwave and coffee maker, and TV in an average of 550 square feet of space. Other amenities include complimentary breakfast, Iron Range Restaurant & Bar, indoor swimming pool and whirlpool, and fitness center. The hotel’s nearly 13,000 square feet of meeting space, including the column-free atrium, can accommodate events for up to 525 people.

StepStone Hospitality currently manages hotels under several brands, including Le Meridien, Sheraton, Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Homewood Suites, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, and independent properties.