10 Ways Hotels Are Celebrating the Holidays

As the holiday season draws near, hotels are coming out with special programming, packages, and amenities to help their guests get in the holiday spirit and prepare for the New Year. From ice skating to horse-drawn sleigh rides, here are 10 ways that hotels across the country are preparing for the holiday season:

Ice Skating Fun

Thompson Central Park New York has partnered with Wollman Rink in Central Park to offer a “Skate & Stay” package that includes two tickets to the rink per booking. Guests can also enjoy the other offerings of the rink including ice dance and figure skating.

Vegas Fireworks

To ring in 2022, The Plaza Hotel & Casino will celebrate with a downtown Las Vegas fireworks show on Friday, December 31, 2021. Guests will receive two tickets to a rooftop private viewing party, a food and beverage credit for use during their stay, and a complimentary midnight champagne toast.

From City to Slopes

The Ritz Carlton, Lake Tahoe, and The Ritz Carlton, San Francisco, have worked together to create a winter wonderland for city and ski lovers. The “City to Slopes” package includes a four-day itinerary with many experiences, such as a shopping spree, a wine and caviar tasting, live entertainment, and private air transportation to Lake Tahoe, where the journey continues with a chef’s table experience and ski-in/ski-out adventures.

Magic Carpet Ride

Montage Hotels & Resorts has created a line-up of holiday events for guests and locals. Guests can take a ride on the magic carpet and enjoy a night of tubing at Montage Deer Valley’s Powder Park or celebrate a White Christmas and design their own Montana hat at Montage Big Sky, opening December 15, 2021, and more.

Holiday Tea Time

Hotel Boulderado transforms into a holiday wonderland every winter season. This year, the property is offering many Christmas packages to make the guest experience festive. Guests can enjoy live music every Friday night with jazz in the lobby or partake in a holiday tradition—Holiday Teas, enjoying a sampling of sweets and sandwiches with a selection of tea options.

A Christmas Cottage

L’Auberge de Sedona debuts its “Home for the Holidays” package to get guests in the holiday spirit. Guests will be welcomed into their cottage with hot cocoa from a specialty chocolatier, velvet flannel sheets to stay cozy in bed, holiday accent pillows and throws, and more.

Christmas Dinner

Guests can make a holiday season with Table Mountain Inn and Table Mountain Grill & Cantina’s annual Christmas feast on Saturday, December 25, 2021. Guests can enjoy a Southwestern seasonal menu or try out holiday specials.

Ski and Stay

The Lake House on Canandaigua has partnered with Finger Lakes, Bristol Mountain to present guests with the “Ski and Stay” package. In the winter months, guests can ski on the 38 slopes offered with a variety of inclines for everyone. The package includes overnight accommodations, two full-day lift tickets to Bristol Mountain Ski Resort, grab-and-go breakfast for two, a daily shuttle, and a tasting at Other Half Brewing.

Horse Sleigh Ride

The Lodge at Jackson Hole presents travelers with “A Vacation That Sleighs” winter package, which includes two tickets for a horse-drawn sleigh ride through the 25,000-acre National Elk Refuge. The package includes a tote bag, two mugs, and a gourmet hot cocoa mix with marshmallows. After the ride, guests can cozy up to the fireplace in the lobby, or book a room with a private fireplace.

Snow Tubing Adventures

The new “Holidays in New England” package welcomes guests to celebrate at The Glen House. The package includes a two-night stay, including cookies and milk delivered to the room upon arrival, and a stocking filled with treats. It also includes snow tubing for two at Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center. Guests will even find their guestrooms decorated for the holidays.