MIAMI—Miami Developer Alex Mantecon of MV Real Estate Holdings (MVREH), in conjunction with Driftwood Capital, a hospitality sponsor, announce the Riverside Wharf, a hospitality-driven entertainment complex situated along the historic Miami River that will affect hospitality in Miami. The 200,000 square foot, two-tower development will offer a Miami experience anchored by the 165-key Dream Miami hotel. The complex will feature the expansion of The Wharf Miami, 16,000 square feet of signature restaurants, a 12,000 square foot event hall, a 30,000 square foot nightclub and rooftop day club, and a private marina.

“Riverside Wharf will be a destination for entertainment unlike any Miami has seen, bringing together world-class entertainment and hospitality offerings to a unique waterfront destination with direct Intracoastal access to the ocean,” said Mantecon. “We are excited to finally bring to fruition the dream and vision Miami has had for its riverfront entertainment district which until now has historically sat vacant and underutilized.”

Added Carlos Rodriguez Jr., COO of Driftwood Capital, “As Miami continues to attract new capital, new world-class tech, and financial firms, and new talent from other parts of the country, the demand for one-of-a-kind destinations with world-class entertainment like this one is poised to escalate rapidly. We’re pleased to be able to contribute several decades of hospitality development and operational expertise to this truly unique development, which will continue to revitalize and elevate the entire Miami River District.”

“Miami is a top international destination for world-class hospitality and entertainment, and continues to set the bar with exciting new experiences for travelers unlike anything else in the world,” said Mayor of Miami Francis Suarez. “Dream Miami at Riverside Wharf will be an unparalleled development in the heart of Miami for visitors and locals alike, and I couldn’t be more excited to see it launch.”

At 10 stories, the $185 million mixed-use development will rise on the current site of The Wharf Miami and the abutting vacant parcel. The 1.5-acre assemblage is the culmination of the vision established in Miami’s 2016 voter referendum approval, obtained by MVREH, for the development of food and beverage establishments along the waterfront. The roughly 600 linear feet of water frontage will provide for the continuity of the publicly accessible Riverwalk, connecting Riverside Wharf between Downtown Miami and Brickell. Riverside Wharf will take on the benefits of MVREH and Driftwood Capital’s partners, including Dream Hotel Group’s growing success in luxury food and beverage-oriented hotel properties, and Breakwater Hospitality Group’s ongoing success of entertainment venues.

“There is a natural synergy between Dream Hotel Group and the city of Miami,” said Dream Hotel Group CEO Jay Stein. “Our leading lifestyle brand Dream Hotels continues to expand quickly, just like Miami, offering international hospitality, vibrant entertainment, and one-of-a-kind experiences sought by local residents, as well as business travelers and pleasure-seekers from across the globe. We are thrilled to take part in this extraordinary project and can’t wait to open our doors in 2025.”

Riverside Wharf will transform the Miami River district while paying homage to the fishing culture of the neighborhood by celebrating the area’s Garcia’s Fish Market with a pop-up seafood market on the grounds, where locals can get the freshest catch daily.

The development is slated to break ground in 2022 and be completed by 2025. It is designed by Jon Cardello of Cube3 architects with landscape design by Savino-Miller Design Studio.