Three Tips for Training New Room Attendants

Guestroom cleaning is labor intensive, repetitive, and requires careful attention to detail. Hence, it is understandable that when training new room attendants, it will take time for employees to master each aspect of the position. Patience, on-the-job training, and frequent inspection are the keys to success.

Patience

The best trainers are employees with abundant patience who have mastered their requisite position and can be trusted not to take shortcuts. Task them with training new hires to productivity and performance standards. They should also help the new attendant learn other basics, such as on-the-job safety and security, guest relations, and appropriate use of hotel resources.

Training

Trusted senior housekeepers make good trainers because they will model positive job behaviors. Placing a trainee with an underperforming associate will only demonstrate that management either does not care or disregards commitment to operational excellence or exceeding guest expectations.

Frequent Inspections

Hotels that fail to regularly inspect their guestrooms after cleaning but before being placed back into usable inventory will undoubtedly incur decreased guest satisfaction. Every single guestroom serviced by a new attendant or underperforming associates must undergo inspection by a manager or master trainer. Show cleaning deficiencies during the inspection process to the room attendant and explain why the standard must be met and not overlooked.

About the Author

Dr. William D. Frye is an Associate Professor in the College of Hospitality and Tourism Management at Niagara University and co-author of AH&LEI’s housekeeping textbook Managing Housekeeping Operations.