The Importance of Data Scientists in Customer Loyalty

Customer loyalty is at the top of most—if not all—of the big hotel companies’ priorities. These companies’ efforts to improve and enhance loyalty have turned a spotlight on a job that has previously gotten little attention: Data scientists. Through online booking engines, hotel companies are now overwhelmed with data. The trick is knowing how to use it. That’s where the data scientists come in. They are the ones who are able to make sense of the data and turn it into actionable solutions for customer retention. Click here to read more.