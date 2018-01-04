Checking Out the Lodge at Edgewood Tahoe

Located along the edge of the California/Nevada border, the Lodge at Edgewood Tahoe incorporates nature-inspired design elements that attract guests from across the generations and the spectrum of interests and tastes. The latest iteration of the property has been 25 years in the making.

Designed to “deliver the lake”—a motto created by designers Hirsch Bedner Associates (HBA) in reference to Lake Tahoe—the property features authentic details and artful representations of nature for a traditional, yet modern, mountain lodge aesthetic. The rustic guestrooms include mudrooms and personal fireplaces that incorporate tree bark from the property into the design.

Brooke Copani, an associate for HBA, really enjoyed bringing the owners’ vision to life. She explains, “We tried to capture a broad audience, and that was one of the challenges. It was impossible to narrow down a demographic. Edgewood has an emphasis on family, and we want those families to come back every year, bring the kids, and eventually have the kids grow up and bring their kids. We focused on this idea of timelessness in a modern, unexpected, and neutral way.”

Living Art

HBA incorporated actual, living lichen originally removed during the property’s construction into this wooden sculpture in the reception space. “And, that sculpture was designed from wood salvaged from the old dock that used to be on the property,” Copani adds.

Warm Glow

Subtle lighting fixtures in the library were designed so as not to obscure the view. Copani says, “We wanted to reference the historic and iconic architecture found in the property’s existing clubhouse, but in a contemporary way.”

A Good Book

“We wanted to encourage guests to sit by a fireplace and grab a book. Even if guests don’t get a chance to finish it before they leave, maybe they put it on the shelf and pick it up again the next time they stay,” Copani says. Some books in the library reflect the context of the area, but most are classic literature.

Contemporary Crawlers

The beetle wallpaper is a bold choice for this reserved space. “We loved that it both has a lot of personality and a sophisticated air. We wanted to keep it in a smaller space where guests could enjoy it up close,” Copani says.