Aloft New Orleans Downtown to Pilot RoomCast

The Aloft New Orleans Downtown is excited to announce that they have been selected as the pilot property to launch RoomCast Powered by Chromecast, groundbreaking technology that allows guests to stream their favorite content, safely and securely, from their smart devices directly to their guestroom televisions.

How It Works

RoomCast powered by Chromecast provides each guestroom with a wireless personal area network equipped with a specific password and integrated Chromecast media streaming device. Upon entering their room, guests can join their own personal, secure network, at which point they will discover a “Cast Button” within all their cast-enabled apps on their iOS or Android devices. Guests simply join the in-room network, open a cast-enabled app and tap the Cast button to watch their favorite content on the TV.

What makes RoomCast so unique is that everything is controlled from the guests’ phone or tablet using mobile apps they already use and love. There is no need to download software or enter personal information to login. RoomCast users can even keep using their phones for personal use (texting, calls and more) without interrupting what’s streaming. The personal area network password is then reset for the next hotel guest, leaving no information behind.

Where It’s At

Aloft New Orleans Downtown is located in the heart of New Orleans’ central business district, steps from the French Quarter and Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The property offers a vibrant social scene, tech-driven amenities and a stylish, flexible meeting space that made it perfect for a RoomCast debut.