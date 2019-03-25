WorldHotels Plans To Adds More U.S. Properties in 2019

Frankfurt—WorldHotels recently added Linden Row Inn in Richmond, Virginia, to its Distinctive Collection of upscale hotels and resorts. The addition is part of WorldHotels’ goal to add more hotels in the United States in 2019, focusing on high-demand destinations.

“We are strategically developing our portfolio to add new key destinations and reinforce destinations with high potential. The United States is and has always been a very important market for WorldHotels,” said Geoff Andrew, CEO of WorldHotels.

Linden Row Inn is a 70-room boutique historic hotel located in Downtown Richmond near major attractions in the Capitol area. The hotel is featured on the National Register of Historic Places and is comprised of seven row houses built in the mid-1800s and restored over the years. Many of its guestrooms and parlor suites are furnished with antiques from the middle and late 1800s.

“Linden Row Inn is excited to be joining WorldHotels’ prestigious collection of independent hotels that strive to provide stellar service and an authentic local experience. We look forward to welcoming guests loyal to the WorldHotels family to Linden Row while offering our guests with a connection to a community of unique upscale and luxury hotels around the globe,” said Vishal Savani, managing partner at Linden Row Inn.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Linden Row Inn to our portfolio. Linden Row Inn joins us at a very exciting time, as we will shortly reveal our new loyalty program. This beautiful boutique hotel is a great addition to our existing portfolio, it offers its guests a truly localized experience,” Andrew added.

WorldHotels aims to offer hotels the exposure and commercial strength of an international chain while leaving them full operational freedom. In addition to that, the properties rely on WorldHotels’ global sales office footprint to help them expand their international reach. To become part of the global WorldHotels portfolio, hotels must meet the group’s standards.