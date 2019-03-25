Midas Hospitality Opens Second Hotel in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota

ST. LOUIS—Six months ago Midas Hospitality opened the very first new hotel built in Brooklyn Park since 1998. Now, the company is ready to introduce its second.

The hotel development, management, and investment firm recently opened a 107-room Home2 Suites by Hilton in Brooklyn Park, Minn. Located at 9490 W. Broadway, the nearly 58,000-square-foot hotel is part of a $28 million development that includes a 100-room Hampton Inn that opened in September 2018. Trevor Armstrong is the general manager for both properties.

Home2 Suites is an all-suite hotel with fully-equipped kitchens designed for extended stays. The hotel has an indoor pool, meeting room, fitness area, and patio with fire pit. The development is across from Target’s Northern Campus. Brooklyn Park has 47 miles of trails and 67 parks including the Rush Creek Regional Trail and the northern section of the Palmer Lake Park.

Both hotels were built by Midas’ sister company, MC Hotel Construction, a general contractor specializing in new hotel construction and renovations.

“Brooklyn Park is an amazing location in terms of corporate growth and outdoor experiences for visiting guests,” said David Robert, Midas Hospitality’s CEO and co-founder. “We are proud to expand our presence in this community to show our continuous support.”