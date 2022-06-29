World Cinema Introduces Service-Related Advancements

World Cinema introduced a multitude of service-related advancements, including the next generation of the WorldVue platform, a redesigned customer portal, and an array of value-focused retrofit property solutions.

WorldVue

World Cinema announced the next generation of WorldVue, an expansion of the industry’s customizable guest entertainment platform servicing over 350,000 rooms.

In addition to improving the overall guest experience, the upgraded WorldVue platform lets hotel managers promote local services and upcoming events directly through the entertainment system. Technology by World Cinema provides hotels the ability to upsell, build brand loyalty, and increase GSS (guest service scores) by using the WorldVue portal and the in-room television screen.

The WorldVue in-room entertainment system is an all-inclusive marketing and entertainment solution for hotels. Capabilities include:

Theme customization

Personalized welcome messaging

Events calendar

Guest messaging

House video channels

Compendium

Product marketing in-house VOD

Live stream

Customized guest personas

World Cinema also brings personalization to hotels, encouraging management to use the television as the center point of the guestroom experience. The WorldVue platform ties into each hotel’s loyalty and CRM systems to give guests recommendations to enhance their stay. Management can use personalized welcome messages and curated technology set to each guest’s preference through the WorldVue platform.

Additionally, WorldVue is agnostic and supports all major smart television platform solutions. Hoteliers can form relationships with different content providers by expanding their current content offering for guests.

ImpruviX

ImpruviX by World Cinema announced its designation as a specialized provider to retrofit existing properties. ImpruviX focuses on upgrading existing properties with minimal impact on daily operations and downtime. Experienced in design and wiring, ImpruviX by World Cinema reviews the cabling specifics and electrical as-built drawings of active properties to design a custom wiring solution to accommodate the building’s pre-existing structure. Whether it’s overbuilding existing infrastructure, using wireless technology, or leveraging infrastructures like Traxyl, Invisifiber, or Airvine, ImpruviX can bring connectivity to historic properties.