ProfitSword Upgrades Platform With New User Interface

ALPHARETTA, Georgia—ProfitSword demonstrated upgrades to its platform at HITEC 2022 in Orlando. The latest release includes a newly enhanced user interface featuring versatile dashboards and functionality, as well as security enhancements that enable multi-factor authentication. The team also showed its Document Management and Workflows for night auditors. These combined upgrades are designed to provide hoteliers with secure and easy-to-use tools for minimizing costs and optimizing property performance.

The new ProfitSword user experience includes improved navigation with browser-back functionality and versatile dashboards, as well as powerful new filtering options that add the ability to sort ascending or descending data on each column, hide or show, and adjust column widths directly within the platform. The advanced filtering options will allow users to create custom views on the fly such as a grouping of their ‘top 10’ or ‘bottom 10’ performers and to create customized comparisons for internal benchmark reporting without having to export their data to create adhoc reports.

In addition to the improved user interface, ProfitSword has also implemented security features including the ability to employ multi-factor authentication (2FA/MFA). Featuring cloud-first, server-less architecture to simplify hosting, improve security/scalability, and reduce risks to common vulnerabilities such as zero-day exploits or ransomware attacks, the platform leverages Microsoft Azure security and infrastructure to protect against attempted exploits and attacks. With these new security protocols now in place, ProfitSword’s resources alleviate the need to host hardware, software, and data; to manage access through firewalls or other technology; and to maintain internal controls while reducing risk and improving scalability.

The Document Management and Workflows function gives night auditors the ability to streamline the approval process, ensuring that all backup documentation is available in one central place for approval and auditing purposes. Users gain the ability to load files, submit them for approval, and retrieve them at a later date. Approvers can either reject the file with a comment or approve the night audit packet, saving time and resources. This also allows internal auditing teams to search for and view all documentation online at any time.

“All the new enhancements to the ProfitSword platform are the result of listening to the needs of our hotel customers around the world, who are adjusting to rapidly evolving business environments on a daily basis,” said Paul Bennie, vice president of sales at ProfitSword. “These latest innovations in business intelligence technology provide a powerful set of tools that can boost both property and portfolio-wide communication, visibility, and accountability in real-time and deliver accurate insight into an organization’s evolving business needs and priorities. By minimizing the risk of human error in manual data management and eliminating countless hours of staff time with resulting revenue loss, ProfitSword provides vital insights into how hoteliers can adopt an alternative approach that will give them complete confidence in their budgeting, planning, and reporting capabilities.”