New Waterloo, an Austin, Texas-based hospitality development and management company, began the new year by opening Albert Hotel on Main Street, Fredericksburg. Combining the historically protected Keidel home and Brockmann-Kiehne House with new construction, the hotel is named after the town’s well-known architect and historical preservationist Albert Keidel and reflects his signature mix of grit and sophistication in its design.

Ranging from cozy bunk rooms to luxurious suites, guestrooms feature color palettes of rich sage and deep emerald, curated textiles, expansive tiled showers, and custom-designed Mirth robes. Showcasing products from the local community of farmers, ranchers, and artisans, the hotel’s F&B venues include the Restaurant at Albert Hotel, led by Michelin-starred Chef Michael Fojtasek; The Saloon, a local watering hole; The Pharmacy, a neighborhood market; and Junebugs BBQ, set to debut this spring.

Guests can unwind at The Spa at Albert Hotel, with seven private treatment rooms, and groups can utilize 3,600 square feet of versatile event space, including a mezzanine, outdoor event lawn, two private dining rooms, and two hospitality suites.

In addition, the Albertina House, a historic four-bedroom residence, is ideal for bridal parties, families, and corporate retreats. Albert Hotel owes its distinctive look to interior designer Melanie Raines and landscape architecture firm Word + Carr Design Group, which used native Texas grasses, live oaks, and mesquites to create a Texas Hill Country ambiance.

At First Glance

Opened: January 2025

Rooms: 105

Owner/Operator: New Waterloo