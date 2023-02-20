COLUMBIA, Maryland—Placemakr announced the launch of its newest pop-up hotel—WhyHotel by Placemakr, Columbia. The new pop-up is located in Marlow in downtown Columbia and will begin welcoming guests in March. WhyHotel by Placemakr pop-ups are open for a limited time.

In partnership with The Howard Hughes Corporation, the pop-up hotel will allow guests to experience hotel amenities and services while staying in furnished, open-floor apartments with appliances, kitchens, and in-unit laundry. The property has a resort-style pool, co-working and conference spaces, a penthouse lounge, a fitness center, and a rooftop terrace k. The pop-up will accommodate short-term rentals, business travelers, and hotel guests.

“The fastest growing segment of hospitality in the United States is home-style stays. The way people think about where and how to live, and where and how to travel is changing daily. Travelers, residents, and digital nomads alike are demanding a smarter way to stay with accommodations that better meet their needs—like kitchens, living room spaces, and laundry services,” said Jason Fudin, CEO of Placemakr.

Located in Downtown Columbia next to the Merriweather Post Pavilion concert venue with access to Baltimore; Washington, D.C.; and Fort Meade, the pop-up includes 115 units for daily, weekly, or annual stays. Downtown Columbia offers food, art, entertainment, and culture in the Baltimore/Washington, D.C. corridor. The community of local, regional, and national retailers and dining options are near a network of walking paths and trails.

“Marlow gives visitors an ideal introduction to Downtown Columbia and the Merriweather District—access to our walkable urban neighborhood with Color Burst Park and countless restaurants right outside their door, and the legendary Merriweather Post Pavilion just steps away,” said Greg Fitchitt, president of the Columbia Region for The Howard Hughes Corporation. “As a key destination in the region to visit, especially for those interested in arts and culture, Downtown Columbia has experienced dynamic growth over the last couple of years and we are excited to have Marlow and Placemakr meeting the needs of our visitors, residents, and businesses as we see more people looking to experience all our city has to offer.”