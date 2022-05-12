Placemakr Launches a WhyHotel Pop-Up in Alexandria, Virginia

WASHINGTON—Placemakr announced the launch of its newest pop-up location under the brand—WhyHotel by Placemakr, Alexandria. In partnership with Stonebridge, the pop-up will allow guests to experience hotel amenities and services while staying in fully furnished apartments with full kitchens, living rooms, bedrooms with walk-in closets, and more. WhyHotel by Placemakr’s pop-ups combine home and hospitality to meet the needs of residents and guests alike, creating a new real estate asset class for blended living.

WhyHotel by Placemakr, Alexandria is located in Carlyle Crossing, a 1.7 million square foot neighborhood created by Stonebridge. The property itself includes modern apartments with a range of amenities in all of Alexandria, including two roof decks, a three-acre private elevated terrace, a rooftop pool, two fitness centers, a co-working space, a demonstration kitchen, and a stage for TED-style talks. Future guests can have on-site retail offerings by a Wegmans Food Market, set to open later this month. WhyHotel by Placemakr, Alexandria will have 120 units available at the luxury apartment building, Dylan. Additionally, Bozzuto will have residential leasing opportunities at the luxury apartment buildings Easton, Dylan, and Reese.

The Carlyle Crossing neighborhood offers access for travelers to the Capital Beltway, Eisenhower Metro Station, the Amtrak line, and the regional train station at King Street Station. The immediate neighborhood has 5.7 million square feet of office space, with an additional 2 million square feet to be added.

“The future of hospitality and home is flexible. Our unique model bridges the hotel and apartment world, creating an offering more valuable than either product alone,” said Jason Fudin, CEO and co-founder of Placemakr. “Our guests at WhyHotel by Placemakr, Alexandria will get to stay in fully furnished apartments while having access to the best services found in hospitality. We’re linking these two industries to provide a greater experience for our guests and residents.”

The expansion to Alexandria, Virginia, is the latest property to open under the new Placemakr brand with additional properties planned to open this spring and summer. Following the company’s recent funding round, the company is pursuing growth into new geographic locations in partnership with organizations in the multifamily and hospitality industry. Their model includes pop-up partnerships, property management agreements, and real estate acquisitions.

“At Stonebridge, we focus on creating transformative mixed-use developments in the Washington area and we see Placemakr as the perfect partner in expanding our offerings in Carlyle Crossing,” said Marvin Poole, director at Stonebridge. “Placemakr will add to our vision for a dynamic living environment embedded into a neighborhood rich with shopping and working opportunities to create the ideal destination for travelers coming for business or leisure.”