Skamania Lodge Expands Treehouse Village With Three Additions

STEVENSON, Washington—Skamania Lodge announced the addition of three new treehouses to its expanding treehouse village, bringing the total to nine treehouses. Above the forest floor in the tall Douglas Firs, the new treehouses bring the lodge’s total treehouses to nine and provide an aesthetic that connects guests with the surrounding natural habitat.

The new treehouses are 40 feet above the ground and have amenities designed for families, couples, and solo travelers. The treehouses have a modern-yet-rustic design. Each treehouse has bedding and furniture with a king-size bed and a queen-size bed nook, fire pits, and outdoor decks.

“Whether you want to slip away for a romantic couple’s getaway, spend quality time with family, or recharge your spirit with a solo adventure, our treehouses provide the perfect escape from the city,” said Kara Owen, general manager of Skamania Lodge. “By expanding our treehouse options and amenities, more guests can take advantage of an unforgettable Gorge experience.”

In addition to the experience of staying in one of the three treehouses, the 175-acre Skamania Lodge offers zip lining through the trees or an aerial obstacle course in the treetops.

“We are always looking for ways to reimagine the guest experience, and our team continues to push the envelope for what’s possible,” Owen said. “This is an exciting time for Skamania Lodge.”