Warwick Melrose—Dallas Nears Renovation Completion

DALLAS—The Warwick Melrose—Dallas is nearing the completion of a renovation. Debuting renovations in its 184 guestrooms, suites, Presidential Suite, and resort-style amenities, the Warwick Melrose has also added a pool, a full-service spa, and the 6,000-square-foot Turtle Creek Grand Ballroom.

Featuring views of the Dallas skyline, the Warwick Melrose—Dallas extends from its classic lobby replete with chandeliers and Hemingway touches like the wrought iron mail drop first used by residents of The Melrose Court Apartments in 1924. Its guestrooms and suites have had walls, furniture, and drapes redone to reflect a contemporary palette. Pearl hues and textures extend to the bathrooms that now feature glass-enclosed showers and marble flooring with new vanities, toilets, and mirrors. Additionally, guestroom entertainment now includes Chromecast with Google TV.

“For the last century, our hotel has served as the picturesque backdrop for some of life’s most special moments, and we have always made them memorable,” said Andrew Wright, general manager of the Warwick Melrose—Dallas. “We’re delighted to unveil our beloved Dallas hotel with improvements for the discerning traveler seeking a blend of historic character and modern amenities. We’ve added even more reasons to celebrate with us—from indulgent bachelorette party facials to cocktails while lounging by the pool. It’s a new day for an all-time Dallas favorite.”

Le Spa by Warwick Melrose, a spa with European skincare by Valmont and Phytomer, features a lounge, steam rooms, and six treatment suites. The Warwick Melrose—Dallas’s 1,225-square-foot pool and lounge areas extend the resort experience with food and beverage, an on-site bar, and cabanas. Rounding out the venue is the Turtle Creek Grand Ballroom with 30-foot ceilings and no pillars that includes a 2,500-square-foot pre-function space with red brick and a flat façade. All of the updates were made in consideration of the Warwick Melrose—Dallas’s surrounding Oak Lawn community and match the Warwick Melrose—Dallas’s original structure.