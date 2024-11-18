voco hotels Debuts in Atlanta With The Darwin Hotel Conversion

ATLANTA—voco hotels debuted in Atlanta, Georgia, with the opening of voco The Darwin Hotel. The newly converted 111-room property aligns the quality of voco hotels with a property that offers more than five decades of history. voco The Darwin Hotel will include the brand’s commitment to sustainability through plant-based amenities, bedding with filling made from recycled materials, and filtered water in reusable bottles.

voco The Darwin Hotel includes a courtyard, onsite dog park, and outdoor cocktail bar featuring a selection of craft drinks, local beers, and snacks. Guests also can visit an onsite restaurant serving breakfast, dinner, and grab-and-go lunch options and a beverage bar that offers barista-served coffee and pastries from Atlanta’s Alon’s Bakery. For additional regional flavor, the hotel will have a rotating pop-up local chef program and provide two electric bicycles that guests can rent to travel to nearby attractions such as Ponce City Market, the Beltline, and the Georgia Aquarium.

Carol Hoeller, vice president of global brand management for voco hotels, said, “As the first voco hotel in Atlanta, and in the backyard of our Americas regional headquarters, voco The Darwin Hotel marks an exciting milestone for our rapidly growing brand. The property reflects the brand’s conversion-friendly design, which enables a seamless transition and amplification of the upscale amenities and overall fun personality that our guests have come to know and love.”

voco The Darwin Hotel also marks the first IHG-branded and Atlanta area property for owner Global SCR. Atlanta-based management company HVMG will oversee the hotel’s operations, building on its portfolio of three IHG-branded properties and more than 100 nationwide.

Shyam Patel, COO of global SCR and managing member of voco The Darwin Hotel, said, “We’re thrilled to introduce voco hotels to Atlanta with our first IHG-branded property. The hotel’s regionally inspired, welcoming vibe embodies the spirit of Atlanta’s lively culture, making it a natural fit for the Old Fourth Ward. We’re also excited to work with IHG, who shares our commitment to our local roots.”

Launched in 2018, voco hotels in on pace to exceed its goal of having more than 200 open global hotels by 2028. The opening of voco The Darwin Hotel follows voco The Tuxon’s September debut in Tucson, Arizona, and precedes planned late 2024 openings in Mexico City, Cincinnati and Laguna Hills, California.