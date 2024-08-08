Visual Matrix’s MOP Tech Increases Adoption by 440 Percent

RICHARDSON, Texas—Visual Matrix increased the growth of its MOP technology by 440 percent since Visual Matrix acquired the technology in November 2021. MOP is now used at more than 1,000 hotels representing 33 brands in the industry, including Wyndham, Hilton, Marriott, IHG, and more.

“MOP was designed to help hoteliers overcome the many operating challenges they face today, in addition to the crunch of reduced labor,” said Georgine Muntz, CEO of Visual Matrix. “Hoteliers deserve access to tools that work as hard as they do. That’s why we have spent so much time listening to hoteliers, understanding their pain points, and finding ways to reduce friction when delivering service. We are excited by the hospitality industry’s rapid adoption of MOP and are excited to accelerate that growth in the months ahead.”

MOP lets hotel operational staff perform routine processes on the go using mobile housekeeping and maintenance controls. The program is designed to connect hotel team members using checklists, prompts, and alerts. MOP’s mobile format allows hotel workers to share information or stay up-to-date on room availability and maintenance requests without calls or trips to and from the front desk.

MOP prioritizes communication through multiple tools, including:

Real-time visibility between housekeeping and front-desk operations. Hotel operations teams don’t have to question the status of a room, and team members can prioritize welcoming new guests.

Labor savings and efficiency. Hotels use MOP by leveraging the tool to work faster, save labor hours, and reduce errors or mistakes. MOP also allows hotels to reduce their use of computer paper, printer ink, and third-party communications tools.

Built-in emergency panic buttons designed to empower staff at all times. These panic buttons are available on every screen of the MOP application, and when pressed automatically alert designated staff members and security. These buttons provide workers with protection during tasks by automatically creating a geolocation pin to locate them during an emergency.

Integrated texting system allowing two-way communication between hotel workers and guests. This system allows hotels to message guests before, during, and after their stay to ensure increased operator availability over digital touchpoints.

MOP is also available in multiple languages, helping operations teams work within their comfort zone.