Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Opens as Part of Hilton’s Curio Collection

LAS VEGAS — Hilton on Friday announced the opening of the reimagined and reconceptualized Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Owned by JC Hospitality LLC, the hotel is the latest addition to the Curio Collection by Hilton brand and Hilton’s expanding portfolio in the Las Vegas market. Located off the Las Vegas Strip, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas includes more than 1,500 chambers and suites, a spa, 12 food and beverage outlets, daytime and nighttime live entertainment venues, and a 60,000-square-foot casino.

“With an extraordinary location in the entertainment capital of the world, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Curio Collection by Hilton is a fantastic addition to our expanding Hilton portfolio in Las Vegas,” said Danny Hughes, executive vice president and president, Americas, Hilton. “Together with Virgin Hotels, we’re looking forward to providing our guests authentic and memorable experiences that are reflective of both the spirit of Las Vegas and our signature Hilton hospitality.”

“The opening of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is just one more positive sign of the recovery of the Las Vegas economy,” said Richard “Boz” Bosworth, president and CEO of JC Hospitality and owner of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. “For a city that thrives on tourism and large gatherings, with the current COVID-19 cases dropping and the increased access and availability to the vaccine there are positive signs pointing to another great Las Vegas comeback. No city does it better than Las Vegas and we are excited that our doors are once again open to our team members and are ready to welcome locals and tourists back to the city.”



The property is home to three towers: Opal, Canyon, and Ruby. In the Opal and Canyon towers, each king- or two-queen-bed chamber is designed with two spaces separated by a privacy door. The first space, the “Dressing Room,” includes a full vanity, makeup desk with a well-lit mirror, an extra-large shower, Red Flower toiletries, and a closet for two. The second space, the “Sleeping Lounge,” has Virgin Hotels’ ergonomically designed lounge bed, high-definition TV, pedestal table, and a seating nook. All chambers include custom lighting on sensors that automatically illuminate when guests move throughout the room. The all-suite Ruby Tower has a dedicated check-in area and valet.

As part of Curio Collection by Hilton, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is following Hilton’s CleanStay program, enhanced cleaning and disinfection protocols that include a room seal to indicate the room has not been entered since its cleaning. In addition, the Virgin Hotels’ app Lucy provides guests with the ability to check-in, use a mobile room key to enter the chamber, control the lights and thermostat, and order room service for a contactless experience.

“We are thrilled to have Virgin Hotels Las Vegas join the growing global portfolio of Curio Collection hotels and resorts in premier destinations,” said Jenna Hackett, global brand head, Curio Collection by Hilton. “Las Vegas is synonymous with hospitality and entertainment, so this is a particularly exciting opening for the brand as we introduce more guests to Curio Collection in one of the most iconic cities in the world.”

The property also has 12 food and beverage outlets and more than 130,000 square feet of expansive, flexible, and modern indoor and outdoor meeting and event spaces. Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is able to accommodate events from intimate meetings to larger social gatherings and shows. The expansive resort also offers multiple entertainment venues, including The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, a 4,500-person-capacity venue operated by AEG Presents; 24 Oxford, an intimate live underground music venue with a speakeasy vibe; and The Event Lawn, a 13,000 square foot outdoor entertainment space for concerts and private events.

Located within the resort, the 60,000-square-foot Mohegan Sun Casino is operated by Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment. Betfred USA Sportsbook will arrive later this year.

Debuting in May, the Dayclub, a two-story, Mykonos-themed dayclub, will include multi-level bar experiences, beachside F&B, and an open-air entertainment stage with live DJ performances. Also opening in May is Money, Baby! from Clive Collective, a high-energy daylife and nightlife venue with interactive games, sports betting, and food and cocktails.

