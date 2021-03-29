Best Western’s Aiden Hotel Brand Arrives in Scottsdale, Arizona

PHOENIX – Best Western Hotels & Resorts announced the opening of its newest Aiden hotel in Scottsdale, Arizona, offering travelers a boutique, resort, and upscale lodging option.

“Today’s travelers are not yesterday’s travelers. They seek a hotel with a pulse, and I believe our Aiden in Scottsdale hit the bullseye,” said Brad LeBlanc, senior vice president and chief development officer. “Each Aiden hotel is uniquely customized to reflect the owner’s dream of what modern lodging should look like. The hotel owner and President and CEO of HD Hospitality, Nirav Patel, and his designers brought that vision to life when they transformed this hotel into a place to be seen, where guests can truly enjoy the energy of Scottsdale. Just like Aiden hotels across Asia, Europe, and the U.S., this property is a one-of-a-kind charm.”

Aiden @ Scottsdale North has 164 rooms and premium poolside suites with private patios. Custom artwork throughout the hotel represents the best of Arizona, encouraging guests to get out and explore the local area with a roadmap of sites to see. The property has private cabanas, an outdoor pool and hot tub deck, and an indoor-outdoor bar, Duke’s. The hotel’s team is available 24/7 to provide guests with customized service and area recommendations to personalize guests’ visits to Scottsdale.

From in-room and lobby workspaces to an on-site Starbucks store and a 24-hour touchless coffee machine, guests will have everything they need to stay connected and energized during their stay. The hotel also offers breakfast on-site; a 24-hour lobby suite shop with meals, snacks, and sundries; a fitness center with an aqua massage bed; and a digital concierge in the lobby.

“We are so excited to debut our Aiden in Scottsdale and reveal our version of modern, chic, and boutique to this city,” said David Crum, general manager, Aiden @ Scottsdale North. “Aiden delivers a unique boutique experience for guests and locals alike, all at an affordable price. Whether you’re seeking the peace and serenity of the Southwest or are looking for a vibrant hub to explore Scottsdale, our team is ready to welcome you to Aiden @ Scottsdale North.”

The hotel is located near Old Town Scottsdale and also offers easy access to neighboring Phoenix. Popular nearby attractions include WestWorld, Talking Stick Casino, Odysea Aquarium, Butterfly Wonderland, Big Surf Waterpark, and TPC Scottsdale, as well as hundreds of miles of public bike paths and hiking, riding, and horse trails.

