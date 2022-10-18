Virdee Integrates With FreedomPay for Credit Card Payment Protection

AUSTIN, Texas—Virdee has integrated with FreedomPay, the Next Level Commerce technology platform that is powering security, data, and customer loyalty for global hospitality brands. FreedomPay was the first PCI-validated point-to-point encryption solution in North America with EMV, NFC, dynamic currency conversion, and real-time data capabilities that deliver on a global scale.

The integration lets Virdee to offer customers end-to-end protection for credit card payments made through FreedomPay’s cloud-based global payments platform. The partnership also provides FreedomPay compatibility with Virdee’s approach to the check-in/check-out process with software for identity verification, payment collection, access control, and remote support.

“Our integration with Virdee offers our customers expanded options, flexibility, and, most important, security,” said Chris Kronenthal, president of FreedomPay. “We help streamline and simplify complex payment options while providing a single flow of data to facilitate consumer insights and engagement for our hotel clients. We’re proud to partner with best-in-class solution providers, like Virdee, as we work together to revolutionize hotel operations and guest-facing technologies.”

By leveraging technology for 100 percent of guest arrivals, owners and management companies use the Virdee platform to reduce costs at properties that use front desk payment or access control services. The Virdee Virtual Reception solution provides a contactless check-in experience, allowing hotel guests to check-in via mobile web, app, or kiosk, receive a digital or physical key, and go to their guestrooms without waiting at the front desk. The web version facilitates engagement earlier in the pre-check-in process; guests can complete much of the pre-check-in requirements before arrival and can transition to the app to receive their digital key.

Virdee’s platform also has additional customer engagement, such as the ability to purchase upgrades and order room service, making real-time transactional security and data protection essential. The FreedomPay integration strengthens Virdee’s ability to offer these benefits to its hotel customers and the guests using the system to make purchases.

“Virdee is happy to announce FreedomPay as our latest payment integration partner, extending the benefits of both of our companies to our mutual hotel customers,” said Nadav Cornberg, co-founder at Virdee. “This integration further strengthens the protections we can offer FreedomPay users on the Virdee network while growing our roster of trusted hotel payment platforms. Hoteliers and guests need to know that data is safe and transactions are secure at every stage of their journey, and Virdee and FreedomPay are working together to provide solutions.”

FreedomPay’s PCI-validated P2PE solution also lets Virdee customers realize cost savings by reducing annual PCI DSS audit and compliance scope, while also minimizing the impact of a data breach. The platform is also capable of processing mobile wallet transactions from Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, and Android Pay.