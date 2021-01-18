UMC COVID-19 Vaccination Center Opens at Encore At Wynn Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — The UMC COVID-19 Vaccination Center today opened its doors at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas. The center will operate Monday through Friday, with the ability to increase hours as the program expands. It is located in the resort’s convention space near the Encore self-parking garage. Vaccines at the center are available to residents of Nevada who are eligible under the current State of Nevada vaccination guidelines.

“This is a critical step in our state’s economic and health recovery,” said Matt Maddox, CEO of Wynn Resorts.

This unique partnership was formed to increase distribution of the vaccine throughout the Las Vegas Valley at a convenient location, and to assist in the state’s recovery from the pandemic. The UMC COVID-19 Vaccination Center is equipped to offer hundreds of vaccinations each day.

Advertisement

“We offered Encore as a vaccination location to help facilitate vaccine distribution as quickly and efficiently as possible throughout the Las Vegas Valley,” said Maddox. “Our partnership with UMC began with our extensive onsite employee testing program. Based upon the success of that program with UMC, we look forward to hosting this critical step in our state’s economic and health recovery.”

“The UMC COVID-19 Vaccination Center at Encore will serve as a valuable asset to our community as we work together to protect our most vulnerable populations and eventually bring an end to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said UMC CEO Mason Van Houweling. “UMC’s world-class health care team members look forward to working alongside our trusted partners at Wynn Resorts to build a brighter, healthier future for Southern Nevada.”

The Encore location will replace UMC’s existing COVID-19 vaccination clinic at UMC’s Delta Point Building. All UMC vaccination appointments scheduled on or after January 18 will take place at the Encore location. Initially, the UMC COVID-19 Vaccination Center will offer the vaccine to people 70 and older, healthcare workers, and first responders. To ensure efficiency, appointments are required in advance by UMC.

Subscribe to receive LODGING’s free daily e-newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE