ROCKVILLE, Md. — On the heels of the official debut of the Cambria Hotel St. Petersburg – Madeira Beach Marina last month, Choice Hotels International’s upscale Cambria Hotels brand added another property in the sunshine state with the opening of the Cambria Hotel Fort Lauderdale Beach. This marks Cambria’s fourth open hotel in Florida, joining the Cambria Hotel Fort Lauderdale Airport South & Cruise Port and the Cambria Hotel Miami Airport – Blue Lagoon. The brand continues to build on its openings pace in 2020 with four hotels planned to open by the end of February in Fort Lauderdale Beach and Orlando, Florida; Rock Hill, South Carolina; and Washington D.C.

Located at 2231 North Ocean Boulevard, the Cambria Hotel Fort Lauderdale Beach is steps from the Atlantic Ocean, offering access to The Strip, the city’s popular waterfront promenade with dining and retail options. The hotel is also near the Broward County Convention Center; Port Everglades, one of the world’s busiest cruise terminals; Hugh Taylor Birch State Park; Dr. Von D. Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park; and Bonnet House Museum & Gardens. Several corporate headquarters are near the property, including DHL Solutions America, SATO Global Solutions, and Spirit Airlines.

“In the midst of winter, we’re pleased to bring another Cambria hotel to the sunshine state, where guests can experience warm weather and unwind outdoors at the pool or beach. Further, our hotels are designed to keep people well connected during their stay, so they can take advantage of ‘workcations’ and be reinvigorated by the beauty of their environment, whether working from our rooftops and outdoor, open spaces, or publicly, private, cocooning indoor spaces,” said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. “Cambria maintained a solid cadence of openings during a challenging 2020, and for 2021, we’re looking forward to three additional hotels planned to open in February across the country.”

Amenities at the Cambria Hotel Fort Lauderdale Beach include: multi-purpose indoor and outdoor spaces for work or relaxation, including an outdoor pool and rooftop bar with ocean views; locally inspired design décor, reflecting the unique personality of the surrounding community; guestrooms with design-forward fixtures, abundant lighting, plush bedding, and spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors; onsite dining serving freshly made food, local craft beer, wine, and specialty cocktails, now also including to-go options; multi-function meeting and event spaces, and a fitness center.

The Cambria Hotel Fort Lauderdale Beach was developed by Hotel Motel Inc., which is owned by Jai and Jessica Motwani, experienced developers with several hotels in South Florida and the Midwest. There are currently over 50 Cambria hotels open across the United States and nearly 80 more in the pipeline.

