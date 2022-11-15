TPG Hotels & Resorts Begins Renaissance Boca Raton Hotel Renovation

PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island—TPG Hotels & Resorts announced it has started a renovation of the Renaissance Boca Raton Hotel, located in Boca Raton, Florida. The company is dedicating millions of dollars to the renovation, which will focus on guestrooms, guest corridors, club lounge, meeting spaces, lobby, fitness center, elevators, resort-style pool, bar, exterior, back of the house facilities, and the introduction of a restaurant from Meat Market. The exterior renovations include paving, hardscaping, landscaping, and the roof.

The new Meat Market restaurant, owned and operated by a restaurateur, is a modern steakhouse. It offers guests a dining experience with menu options including prime cuts of steak, seafood, and seasonal produce. Meat Market will operate the restaurant, along with banquets and catering for the property. This restaurant concept has had a presence for nearly fifteen years and has other locations in Florida, including Miami Beach, Palm Beach, and Tampa.

“This extensive renovation will fully modernize the property elevating it far above any competition in the market,” said Mike Marshall, president of TPG Hotels & Resorts. “The property is located in the heart of the Boca Raton business district and provides business and leisure travelers alike a property that allows them to relax and focus on the true purpose of their trip while enjoying all Boca Raton and South Florida have to offer.”

The 189-room Renaissance Boca Raton Hotel is located off I-95, offering access to Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International airport and Palm Beach International Airport. It provides guests access to Mizner Park with shopping, dining, and entertainment; Town Center Mall; Florida Atlantic University; Lynn University; beaches; and golf courses.