Hotels are a cornerstone of vibrant communities, serving as homes away from home

for travelers, generating tax revenue that funds schools and infrastructure, and providing

lifelong careers for the industry’s associates. While you are busy providing superior customer service and delivering memorable experiences for your guests, here in Washington, the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) is hard at work advancing your interests with federal, state, and local policymakers at the Legislative Action Summit.

For more than 100 years, AHLA has been working to promote policies that encourage business growth, empower entrepreneurs, and support those seeking the American Dream. We support legislation and regulations that ensure you and your employees can continue to thrive. Our team has nurtured strong relationships extending from Capitol Hill to city councils across the country. Still, there is no substitute for elected officials meeting with the constituents they represent. Hearing directly from hoteliers helps members of Congress understand the positive impact your hotels have on their local communities, as well as the challenges employers face running their business.

Every year, AHLA and the Asian American Hotel Owners Association (AAHOA) bring members like you to Washington, D.C., for our Legislative Action Summit (LAS), a chance to meet with lawmakers, tell your stories, and advocate on behalf of our entire industry. We need your voices to share stories about what makes the hotel industry great and the policies that will help you continue to thrive. This year’s Summit will take place September 10-11.

Advertisement

Here are five ways you’ll benefit from attending LAS.

1. You can have a direct impact on public policy debates that benefit our industry. Thanks to engaged members like you, last year we made great strides in improving the legislative

environment for the entire hotel industry. We successfully reversed drastic per diem rate cuts for long-term travel by U.S. Department of Defense employees, led efforts to increase access to temporary seasonal workers, and reigned in short-term rentals in key markets across the country.

2. You will hear from our nation’s political leaders from both sides of the aisle. We know you are busy working to be the best neighbors, hosts, and employers you can be, and you may not have time to stay up to date on all the legislative and regulatory issues impacting your operations. LAS includes briefings from members of Congress, political influencers, and other experts who share timely updates on the issues impacting the lodging industry and how AHLA is working to advance your interests.

3. You can educate policy makers on our industry’s economic impact. Hotels large and small support 8 million jobs across the country. Not only does our industry have a presence in every congressional district, we are a major employer and economic driver—which means lawmakers want to hear directly from hoteliers about how you are impacting the communities they represent. Meeting face-to-face with lawmakers gives you an opportunity to share your success stories as small business owners, employers, and community leaders.

4. A chance to network with your peers. With hundreds of hotel industry leaders in one room, LAS offers boundless networking opportunities. From meeting prospective partners and mentors to swapping stories and best practices with colleagues, you won’t want to miss the chance to connect with others.

5. The opportunity to support the travel economy and visit Washington, D.C. September is a wonderful time to visit Washington, D.C. Between meetings, you’ll have the opportunity to see the majestic monuments and historical sites of our nation’s capital.

We are proud to work together with our members to advance legislation that supports our

workforce and furthers the American Dream. We hope you’ll join us in sharing the hotel

industry’s story. Register here.