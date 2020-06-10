Three-Way Venture Acquires Hutton Hotel in Nashville

SAN FRANCISCO — As part of a new three-way venture, BentallGreenOak (BGO), Flank Management LP (Flank), and Geolo Capital (Geolo) today announced the acquisition of the Hutton Hotel in Nashville in an all-cash purchase for an undisclosed price. The hotel, which opened in Nashville’s West End neighborhood in 2009, has 250 guestrooms and suites, Writers Studios for musicians, and a social club and entertainment venue with live performances.

The deal is a first for BGO, Flank, and Geolo, which anticipate more strategic partnerships to come. “We’re believers in the resiliency of the Nashville market and are excited to be partnered with our friends at Flank and Geolo on this investment,” said Mark Van Zandt, managing partner of BGO.

“We are pleased to make our relationship with Geolo and BentallGreenOak official as partners in this transaction,” said Ken Copeland, Flank CIO and partner. “Despite the challenges we all face in the current environment, we remain committed to Nashville and believe in its strength as a top hospitality investment market in the long-term.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with BentallGreenOak and Flank Management LP to have secured the Hutton Hotel acquisition during such an unprecedented time across all industries,” said John Pritzker, founding partner and director of Geolo Capital. “This venture is a testament to the power of collaboration and fills us with optimism for the months and year ahead.”

Hutton Hotel offers an immersive journey into Nashville’s creative music culture from its central Midtown location near the world-famous honky-tonks and entertainment venues of Music Row. The hotel has 250 guestrooms and suites, including three penthouse suites, two Writers Studios for writing and recording music, and three dining concepts encompassing a coffee shop, all-day restaurant & bar serving modern takes on classic diner food, and a 5,000-square-foot social club and entertainment venue with live performances in a living room setting. Additional hotel amenities include a Tesla Model S house car for guest transportation, a fitness center with Peloton bikes and more, spa treatment suites, and in-room record players with vinyl albums upon request. Hutton Hotel also offers more than 20,000 square feet of event and creative space, including 13,600 square feet of flexible space on one floor for events, meetings, and celebrations.

