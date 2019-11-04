Three Things to Know About Meeting Rising Guest Expectations

3 There’s Zero Room for Error

Today, 97.7 percent of travelers read online reviews before they book a hotel. Nine in 10 travelers will avoid a hotel with online reviews mentioning “dirty” spaces, according to a LateRooms survey, and it’s estimated that just one bad online review can cost a hotel more than 30 potential customers, according to a Convergys Corp. study. On the flip side, hotels that consistently achieve this higher standard of cleanliness drive measurable growth: Just a 1 percent increase in online reputation drives a 1.42 percent increase in RevPAR. Lifting your online rating by a full star drives an 11.2 percent increase in average daily rate (ADR).

In order to protect RevPAR and grow business, hotels today need to continually wow guests with exceptional guest satisfaction—and the most important factor of guest experience is simply a clean guestroom. To meet guests’ expectations, focus on these five key areas:

ODOR: MAKE A FRESH FIRST IMPRESSION

MAKE A FRESH FIRST IMPRESSION BED BUGS: REDUCE YOUR RISK

REDUCE YOUR RISK LINENS: CLEAN, WHITE, SOFT AND FRESH, EVERY TIME

CLEAN, WHITE, SOFT AND FRESH, EVERY TIME BATHROOMS: CLEAN WHERE IT COUNTS

CLEAN WHERE IT COUNTS TRAINING: GET THE BEST FROM YOUR PEOPLE

To read about these five areas in detail, download this free ebook from Ecolab.

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK