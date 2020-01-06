1 Flexible, Convenient Spaces

Universities are constantly innovating to attract students from all over the world, so facilities are naturally of a certain caliber. State-of-the-art technology is often already integrated into event spaces, creating seamless AV equipment usage and effortless wireless connection for presentations. On top of this, every type of event space that an organization may need exists in one area, from amphitheaters for a keynote address to smaller breakout boardrooms for planning and connections. In between meetings, attendees can clear their heads with a walk around campus or to their next session to get a few steps in during the day.

There is also no limit to the types of companies that can benefit from being in the college campus environment. Leaders from a variety of industries serve as professors across different university departments, so largescale healthcare providers can capitalize on the same location as an analytics company or law firm. The versatility of the space combined with authorities in every sector lends itself perfectly as the chameleon of the event world.