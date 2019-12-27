3 Gerrard Street Kitchen at The Darcy Hotel in Washington, D.C.

The Darcy Hotel opened Gerrard Street Kitchen in November. Orchestrated by Executive Chef Jaime Velasquez, Gerrard Street Kitchen’s menu blends global cuisines, where the complex flavors of Japan, Morocco, and South Asia sit side by side with British and Indian culinary fare. A number of dishes are completed at diners’ tables for a shareable and interactive experience. The restaurant includes a grand entryway, a marble-topped cocktail bar spanning nearly the length of the restaurant, a Sushi/raw bar, an intimate chef’s table enclave, a private dining room for up to 20, a variety of banquets, an opportunity to dine with others at a communal table, and an outdoor patio warmed by fire pits in the cooler months.

