Three Pearls of Advice for Rising in Hospitality

Now general manager of the Logan Hotel in Philadelphia, JoAnn Wrenn has been the beneficiary of plenty of good advice during her more than 20 years in the business. She shared these three “pearls” with LODGING.
1Don’t let your ego get in the way of asking for help.
Wrenn said that this particular piece of advice came from Walter L. Isenberg, co-founder, chief executive officer, and president, Sage Hospitality. She explained, “As a GM, you don’t have to know everything; you have to know a little about a lot and ask a lot of questions.”
2To be a leader, you need people to follow you.
“I take my role as a leader very seriously. So many people have invested in me and my hopes and dreams that I would be remiss if I did not do the same for my team. I love seeing people on my team with drive and ambition. I have an opportunity to make an impact on peoples’ lives, and I do not take that lightly,” Wrenn said.
3Invest in relationships with people.
“Everyone has a story—you just have to be willing to listen,” Wrenn added.