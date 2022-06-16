This Week’s Comings & Goings

IHG Hotels & Resorts has named Mark Sergot senior vice president, global sales. Sergot joined IHG in 2022 as vice president, global sales operations and enablement, and he advanced the global sales organization within IHG.

Atrium Hospitality has promoted Rob Mangiarelli to president and chief operating officer. In addition, after serving as interim head of Atrium Hospitality, Craig Mason returns full-time as president of Atrium Holding Company, the parent company of Atrium Hospitality.

Pacific Hospitality Group Ventures, Inc. has announced Garrett S. Busch as president. In his new role, Busch will oversee the portfolio of 12 independent hotels and resorts.

Rebel Hospitality has appointed Jeff Baltzer as chief investment officer. In his new role, Baltzer will lead the company’s growth and expansion efforts, and he will direct all aspects of business development, acquisitions, and third-party management.

CHMWarnick has announced several promotions and one new hire. Maxine Taylor and Joe DeFrank have been promoted to executive vice presidents, and Jenna Aragosa has joined CHMWarnick as vice president.

Hilton has announced the appointment of Florian Kunkel to general manager of the Hilton Boston Logan Airport. Kunkel joins the property from the Hilton Houston Post Oak by Galleria, where he served as general manager since 2019.

106 Jefferson in Huntsville, Alabama, has announced the appointment of Jeremy Sadler to general manager, and he will oversee daily operations, guest and community relations, and staff leadership.

In July 2022, the Astra Hotel is opening in Seattle as part of Marriott’s Tribute portfolio. It has named Marco Filice general manager and Alleah Pac director of sales and marketing.

Viewline Resort Snowmass has completed a renovation and announced the appointment of Danielle Caswell as group sales manager, leading customer relationships, new business, and sales.

Rosewood Hotel Group has announced the appointment of Victor Clavell as senior vice president of operations, EMEAC. Clavell is responsible for driving operational success for the group’s properties throughout the region.