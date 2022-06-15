ATLANTA—IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG) and KJ Hotel Properties announced the opening of Atwell Suites Denver Airport—Tower Road. Continuing its introduction as IHG’s newest all-suites brand, Atwell Suites Denver Airport—Tower Road is the second property to open this year following Atwell Suites—Miami Brickell, which opened in March. This is the brand’s first new-construction prototype property and features a two-story lobby and 96 studio suites designed with distinct zones for work and rest.

Created to fill a growing need in hospitality, Atwell Suites is designed for guests who want to be inspired on their travels and discover, learn, and grow. The brand’s design and adaptable spaces support longer stays and allow for transitions between business and leisure.

The hotel is located near Denver International Airport, the country’s third-busiest airport, and is also close to many of the city’s attractions and neighborhoods like the Denver Art Museum and Union Station in LoDo. Behind the hotel is the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge, providing views of the mountains from select rooms and access to the refuge’s outdoor recreational experiences.

Kendall Combs, owner of KJ Hotel Properties, said, “We’re delighted to bring this new and innovative brand to Denver. Atwell Suites is the ideal hotel for business and leisure guests who want to get the most out of their visit. We opened our doors about a year after breaking ground, and we look forward to welcoming travelers from all over the world, introducing them to the Atwell Suites brand and leaving them inspired by their experience.”

During their stay, guests will enjoy the brand’s hallmarks, which include:

Flexible spaces throughout the property with huddle areas, public coworking spaces, and a meeting room called “The Study” that accommodates up to eight people to encourage a productive working environment. Each studio suite is designed with zoned spaces for work and rest with elements like a standing desk, sofa, and wet bar.

Food and drink with a 24/7 complimentary beverage station that offers grind-and-brew espresso and coffee to energize guests throughout the day, as well as still and sparkling water. In the mornings, a complimentary breakfast is offered with hot and cold items such as Greek yogurt, pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and omelets. In the evening, the hotel’s bar provides sharable small plates.

Enabling connections with opportunities for guests to discover more about each other and the local area. Guests are encouraged to share their experiences with others via communal spaces, conversation starter coasters at the bar, ice breakers, and games and puzzles placed throughout the public spaces.

Karen Gilbride, vice president, global Atwell Suites and avid hotels added, “The opening of Atwell Suites Denver Airport—Tower Road is an exciting milestone for the brand as we unveil our new-construction prototype. We can’t wait for guests to ‘check-in and find out’ all about the Atwell Suites brand, whether staying for work, leisure, or a little bit of both. Atwell Suites has strong growth ahead, and the momentum we have already seen and feedback from guests and owners points to a bright future for this new brand.”

Atwell Suites has a pipeline with more than 20 hotels under development in markets across the United States, including an additional property in Austin, Texas, anticipated to open in late 2022.